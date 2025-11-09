Inter Miami 4-0 Nashville SC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoff: Messi Double Propels Herons To Eastern Conference Semi-final
Lionel Messi delivered another masterclass as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 4-0 in the first-round MLS Cup 2025 playoff decider at Chase Stadium on Saturday. The Argentine scored in the 10th and 39th minutes before adding two assists in the second half, helping the Herons reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Messi opened the scoring after winning the ball and dribbling past defenders to find the back of the net. His second came via a well-timed run onto a long ball. In the 73rd and 76th minutes, he laid off two assists for Tadeo Allende, helping Javier Mascherano's side seal an emphatic win.
