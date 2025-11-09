Inter Miami 4-0 Nashville SC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoff: Messi Double Propels Herons To Eastern Conference Semi-final

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring in front of Nashville SC midfielder Andy Najar, right, during the first half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

1/9 Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) tries to steal the ball from Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





2/9 Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) celebrates with forward Mateo Silvetti (24) after a goal during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





3/9 Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) defends Nashville SC midfielder Gastón Brugman (7) during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





4/9 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center right, dribbles past Nashville SC defender Jack Maher, center left, during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





5/9 Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) celebrates with Lionel Messi (10) after a goal during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





6/9 Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba controls the ball during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





7/9 Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) dribbles during the first half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





8/9 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, top, celebrates with forward Mateo Silvetti, bottom, after scoring during the first half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





9/9 Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti tries to stop the ball during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin





