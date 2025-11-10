Celta Vigo 2-4 FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Robert Lewandowski Hat-trick Settles Six-Goal Thriller

Barcelona’s offensive struggles continued — it has conceded 16 goals in its last eight matches and hasn’t had a clean sheet since September — but the attack came through again to secure the team’s victory on the road

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski now has seven goals in LaLiga this season
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano earlier on Sunday

  • Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helped Barcelona earn a thrilling 4-2 victory

  • Marcus Rashford bagged two assists in the game

Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helped Barcelona earn a thrilling 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo and pull within three points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

After watching their title rivals draw 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano earlier on Sunday, Hansi Flick's side took their opportunity to close the gap at the summit, though they were pushed hard by Celta and ended the game with 10 players after Frenkie de Jong was sent off four minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Lewandowski put Barca ahead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after Marcos Alonso was penalised for handball inside his own area, following a VAR review.

But Celta clawed themselves level within less than two minutes, as Sergio Carreira rounded Wojciech Szczesny and tapped home after being played through on goal by Borja Iglesias.

Marcus Rashford fired against the woodwork as Barca got back on top, and their lead was restored when the Manchester United loanee supplied a pinpoint cross for Lewandowski to tuck home in the 37th minute.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Celta again got back on terms quickly via a powerful finish from Iglesias, but Barca went into half-time 3-2 up, with Ionut Radu failing to keep Lamine Yamal's strike out despite getting two hands to the ball at his near post.

Related Content
Related Content

The second half featured less goalmouth action as Barca dominated possession, and they got their insurance goal via Lewandowski, who flicked another Rashford delivery in to seal the match ball with 17 minutes to play.

Yamal also fired against the post after breaking through one-on-one late on, then Barca were made to finish the game with 10 men as De Jong received his second yellow card for a careless foul from behind on Iago Aspas.

While Barca are hot on the heels of Madrid at the top of the table, Celta are 13th, having only won two of their 12 games, though they have played out seven draws.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Lewandowski and Rashford lead the way

Since Lewandowski made his LaLiga debut for Barca in 2022, he has netted 75 goals in the Spanish top-flight.

The only player to score more often in one of Europe's top five leagues in that span is Erling Haaland, with 99 Premier League goals (Harry Kane also has 75, in the Bundesliga).

Rashford was the creator for two of Lewandowski's goals, and his six assists in LaLiga this season are now the joint-most of any player, alongside Getafe's Luis Milla.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site