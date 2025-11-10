Celta Vigo 2-4 FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Robert Lewandowski Hat-trick Settles Six-Goal Thriller

Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano earlier on Sunday
Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helped Barcelona earn a thrilling 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo and pull within three points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.
After watching their title rivals draw 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano earlier on Sunday, Hansi Flick's side took their opportunity to close the gap at the summit, though they were pushed hard by Celta and ended the game with 10 players after Frenkie de Jong was sent off four minutes into second-half stoppage time.
Lewandowski put Barca ahead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after Marcos Alonso was penalised for handball inside his own area, following a VAR review.
But Celta clawed themselves level within less than two minutes, as Sergio Carreira rounded Wojciech Szczesny and tapped home after being played through on goal by Borja Iglesias.
Marcus Rashford fired against the woodwork as Barca got back on top, and their lead was restored when the Manchester United loanee supplied a pinpoint cross for Lewandowski to tuck home in the 37th minute.
Celta again got back on terms quickly via a powerful finish from Iglesias, but Barca went into half-time 3-2 up, with Ionut Radu failing to keep Lamine Yamal's strike out despite getting two hands to the ball at his near post.
The second half featured less goalmouth action as Barca dominated possession, and they got their insurance goal via Lewandowski, who flicked another Rashford delivery in to seal the match ball with 17 minutes to play.
Yamal also fired against the post after breaking through one-on-one late on, then Barca were made to finish the game with 10 men as De Jong received his second yellow card for a careless foul from behind on Iago Aspas.
While Barca are hot on the heels of Madrid at the top of the table, Celta are 13th, having only won two of their 12 games, though they have played out seven draws.
Data Debrief: Lewandowski and Rashford lead the way
Since Lewandowski made his LaLiga debut for Barca in 2022, he has netted 75 goals in the Spanish top-flight.
The only player to score more often in one of Europe's top five leagues in that span is Erling Haaland, with 99 Premier League goals (Harry Kane also has 75, in the Bundesliga).
Rashford was the creator for two of Lewandowski's goals, and his six assists in LaLiga this season are now the joint-most of any player, alongside Getafe's Luis Milla.