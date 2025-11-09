Crystal Palace Vs Brighton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch CRY Vs BHA Live In India? Check H2H

Crystal Palace, 9th in the league table, will be welcoming 10th placed Brighton And Hove Albion at the Selhurst Park for Premier League 2025/26 matchday 11

Outlook Sports Desk
Crystal Palace Vs Brighton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26
Crystal Palace players celebrate against Brentford during the English Premier League 2025-26 match.
  • Crystal Palace welcome Brighton at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, Nov 9

  • Brighton are winless at the venue since March 2019

  • Oliver Glasner's men aiming to win their 4th match in a row

The first M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in the on-going 2025/26 English Premier League season takes place today as Fabian Hurzeler's men take a trip to the Selhurst Park stadium for matchday 11.

Only a point's difference separates the two teams with Crystal Palace sitting at 9th (16 points) and Brighton at 10th (15 points). Winning all 3 points tonight will take Palace as high as number 4th in the league table while the Seagulls could jump up to the 5th spot.

Palace won back-to-back games in September, beating Millwall (EFL), West Ham United (PL), Liverpool (PL) and Dynamo Kyiv (UECL) and then went winless in 4 matches from October 5 to 26 before thrashing Liverpool again, this time by 3-0 in EFL cup fourth round.

They began November with a superb 2-0 win over Brentford in the league as well as 3-1 battering of AZ Alkmaar in Conference League.

On Sunday, November 9, Oliver Glasner's men will be looking to extend their 3-match winning streak to 4 and continue to surprise everyone.

As for Brighton, they have won 4 games, lost 3 and drew 3 with their most recent win coming against Leeds United by 3-0 on matchday 10 after losing to Arsenal (2-0) in a Cup tie and Manchester United (4-2) in the Premier league.

One of their most notable victories came in August when Hurzeler's side delivered a shocking 2-1 win over giants Manchester City on the 3rd matchday. The Seagulls will be looking for their first victory at the Selhurst Park since March 2019.

Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head

Matches: 31

Palace Wins: 10

Brighton Wins: 10

Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

Selhurst Park will host the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 9, Sunday from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.

Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?

Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

