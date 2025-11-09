Crystal Palace Vs Brighton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch CRY Vs BHA Live In India? Check H2H

Crystal Palace welcome Brighton at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, Nov 9
Brighton are winless at the venue since March 2019
Oliver Glasner's men aiming to win their 4th match in a row
The first M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in the on-going 2025/26 English Premier League season takes place today as Fabian Hurzeler's men take a trip to the Selhurst Park stadium for matchday 11.
Only a point's difference separates the two teams with Crystal Palace sitting at 9th (16 points) and Brighton at 10th (15 points). Winning all 3 points tonight will take Palace as high as number 4th in the league table while the Seagulls could jump up to the 5th spot.
Palace won back-to-back games in September, beating Millwall (EFL), West Ham United (PL), Liverpool (PL) and Dynamo Kyiv (UECL) and then went winless in 4 matches from October 5 to 26 before thrashing Liverpool again, this time by 3-0 in EFL cup fourth round.
They began November with a superb 2-0 win over Brentford in the league as well as 3-1 battering of AZ Alkmaar in Conference League.
On Sunday, November 9, Oliver Glasner's men will be looking to extend their 3-match winning streak to 4 and continue to surprise everyone.
As for Brighton, they have won 4 games, lost 3 and drew 3 with their most recent win coming against Leeds United by 3-0 on matchday 10 after losing to Arsenal (2-0) in a Cup tie and Manchester United (4-2) in the Premier league.
One of their most notable victories came in August when Hurzeler's side delivered a shocking 2-1 win over giants Manchester City on the 3rd matchday. The Seagulls will be looking for their first victory at the Selhurst Park since March 2019.
Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head
Matches: 31
Palace Wins: 10
Brighton Wins: 10
Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
Selhurst Park will host the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 9, Sunday from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.
Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Crystal Palace Vs Brighton & Hove Albion can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.