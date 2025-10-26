Football

Man United Crush Brighton To Earn Hat-trick Of Wins

Manchester United have now won three Premier League games in a row after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 on Saturday night in the ninth matchday clash between the two sides at the Old Trafford. United got going early with Matheus Cunha scoring in 24th minute. 10 minutes later, Casemiro doubled United's lead. Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-0 after half-time before Brighton struck twice late to make it 3-2. However. Mbeumo scored moments before final whistle to make it 4-0.