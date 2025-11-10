Mumbai's Iconic Wankhede Stadium To Hold T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Report

Wankhede Stadium to host T20 World Cup semi-final
Final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium
World Cup is likely to held from February 7 to March 8
India and Sri Lanka are set to host the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and the air around the venues for the coveted T20 tournament is getting clearer. According to a recent report by the Indian Express, Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is going to be the venue for one of the two semi-finals.
In an earlier report this month, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata were shortlisted as the venues by the BCCI to hold the matches in India. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was reportedly selected as the venue for the final of the World Cup in case Pakistan is not one of the finalists.
However, in fresh reports, it has also been designated as the venue to hold the first match of the tournament along with the finals, similar to the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup. The World Cup will most likely kick off from February 7, 2026, to March 8, 2026. The Indian team is set to play across all four venues in India except Ahmedabad.
Colombo to host the marquee India-Pakistan clash
Along with the five Indian venues, the Sri Lankan leg of the World Cup will be played in three venues- Premadasa, Pallekele, and either Dambulla or Hambantota. Pakistan will set its base in Sri Lanka and will play all its matches there only.
India will face Pakistan in Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium, and if Pakistan makes it to the semi-final and final, then both the matches will be played in Sri Lanka only as per prior arrangements between BCCI, PCB, and ICC.
Uncertainty looms around Chinnaswamy Stadium
Surprisingly, Bengaluru’s popular Chinnaswamy Stadium is unlikely to host any games in the upcoming T20 World Cup due to non-security clearance post the tragic event that unfolded during RCB’s victory parade. However, there are chances that Bengaluru could host some of the warm-up matches, but an official word regarding it is yet to come.