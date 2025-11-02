Brighton 3-0 Leeds United, English Premier League: Diego Gomez Back Among Goals As Seagulls Thrash Peacocks

Diego Gomez scored twice as Brighton secured a 3-0 win against Leeds, boosting their English Premier League position while Leeds struggles in the relegation zone.

Brighton vs Leeds United match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 10
Diego Gomez and Georgino Rutter celebrate Brighton's third goal against Leeds United in English Premier League 2025-26.
  • Brighton beat Leeds United 3-0 in English Premier League

  • Diego Gomez scored two second-half goals for Brighton

  • Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for Brighton in the first half

Diego Gomez stole the show with two second-half goals as Brighton swept aside Leeds United 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Gomez doubled Brighton's lead with a simple finish after 64 minutes, and added another to his account soon after following fine work from former Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter.

Danny Welbeck had earlier pounced for the first-half opener on Saturday, as the in-form striker scored for a sixth time in his last five league outings, side-footing home from Mats Wieffer's centre.

Leeds rarely looked like responding as they struggled for fluidity, only going close through late chances for substitutes Lukas Nmecha and Anton Stach, but Bart Verbruggen was on hand to deny both efforts.

It was a busy outing at the other end for Lucas Perri, who made four saves, as Yasin Ayari forced two brilliant stops from the goalkeeper in either half.

A drab performance leaves Daniel Farke's side 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Brighton climbed up to eighth after their convincing win.

Data Debrief: Gomez's Yorkshire joy

Fabian Hurzeler will be delighted after what was his side's best league performance this season, and their first clean sheet.

The Seagulls accumulated 2.99 expected goals from 14 shots to Leeds' 0.46 from five attempts.

Gomez has netted seven goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season, and six of those have come against Yorkshire clubs – four versus Barnsley in the EFL Cup and two against Leeds in this match.

Leeds, meanwhile, have conceded the opening goal in all five away Premier League matches this season; the Whites have lost 52 of their last 58 away top-flight matches when they have conceded first (W4 D2), including 16 of their last 17 (W1).
 

