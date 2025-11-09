Nottingham Forest Vs Leeds United, English Premier League: Dyche Highlights Change In Mentality As Losing Streak Ends

Nottingham Forest came back from behind to seal a 3-1 win over Leeds United at City Ground, sealing manager Sean Dyche his first win in English Premier League in charge of his new side

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United English Premier League 2025-26 Sean Dyche reaction
Sean Dyche on the touchlines for Nottingham Forest during the English Premier League 2025-26 match against Leeds United on November 9, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sean Dyche secured first English Premier League win with 3-1 over Leeds United

  • Ibrahim Sangare and Morgan Gibbs-White scored vital goals for Nottingham Forest

  • Dyche praised player mentality shift and team growth despite Forest in relegation zone

Sean Dyche believes Nottingham Forest are demonstrating a change in mentality, after their comeback victory against Leeds United.

The Tricky Trees recorded their first Premier League win under Dyche – and first since the opening weekend – with a 3-1 success at the City Ground on Sunday. 

Ibrahim Sangare cancelled out Lukas Nmecha's earlier strike, while Morgan Gibbs-White's header and a late Elliot Anderson penalty completed the turnaround.

Forest have now lost only one of Dyche's five matches in charge across all competitions, and the head coach praised his players' efforts.

"It's a sign of the mentality changing," he said. "We are on a run of one loss in five now. It's good to get that winning feeling back.

"The players have spoken openly about going through a lot. They've accepted how we're doing things and have accepted the squad game. We have to work with the players and continue the growth.

"We can't guarantee a quick equaliser, but we did it against Manchester United and did it again today. It was good today with the fans playing their part as they so often do here."

Related Content
Related Content

Dyche is Forest's third different boss this season, with owner Evangelos Marinakis having already sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

And Gibbs-White, who found the net for a second successive game, acknowledged the uncertainty in the dugout prevented his team-mates from gaining any momentum.

"We went 1-0 down, and it didn't feel like we deserved that," the midfielder added. "I thought we dominated from minute one to minute 90. The boys defended great, and we took our chances. We got the three points and got it done.

"We've struggled to settle with the changes. We are the players, and it's down to us. That's all we can do and concentrate on ourselves and kick on."

Forest remain in the relegation zone, but are now just two points behind 16th-place Leeds, who suffered their fourth defeat in five league games.

The visitors' lead lasted just two minutes and 17 seconds at the City Ground, and Daniel Farke believes his side's slow reactions to the equalising goal were crucial towards the outcome of the contest.

"Football games at this level are decided with small details," he said. "We have to make sure we are more switched on. We concentrate on the things we can influence, and should have defended the cross situation. It was crucial.

"We didn't follow their full-back and that can happen, but not after we've just celebrated. We lost two 50-50 duels and then the cross came in. We could have defended the situation more competitively.

"We know our home form is always important. We could have made our life easier with some away points, but it is how it is. I did expect a tricky period. We have conceded too many goals in the last two away games."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site