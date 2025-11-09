Nottingham Forest Vs Leeds United, English Premier League: Dyche Highlights Change In Mentality As Losing Streak Ends

Sean Dyche secured first English Premier League win with 3-1 over Leeds United
Sean Dyche believes Nottingham Forest are demonstrating a change in mentality, after their comeback victory against Leeds United.
The Tricky Trees recorded their first Premier League win under Dyche – and first since the opening weekend – with a 3-1 success at the City Ground on Sunday.
Ibrahim Sangare cancelled out Lukas Nmecha's earlier strike, while Morgan Gibbs-White's header and a late Elliot Anderson penalty completed the turnaround.
Forest have now lost only one of Dyche's five matches in charge across all competitions, and the head coach praised his players' efforts.
"It's a sign of the mentality changing," he said. "We are on a run of one loss in five now. It's good to get that winning feeling back.
"The players have spoken openly about going through a lot. They've accepted how we're doing things and have accepted the squad game. We have to work with the players and continue the growth.
"We can't guarantee a quick equaliser, but we did it against Manchester United and did it again today. It was good today with the fans playing their part as they so often do here."
Dyche is Forest's third different boss this season, with owner Evangelos Marinakis having already sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.
And Gibbs-White, who found the net for a second successive game, acknowledged the uncertainty in the dugout prevented his team-mates from gaining any momentum.
"We went 1-0 down, and it didn't feel like we deserved that," the midfielder added. "I thought we dominated from minute one to minute 90. The boys defended great, and we took our chances. We got the three points and got it done.
"We've struggled to settle with the changes. We are the players, and it's down to us. That's all we can do and concentrate on ourselves and kick on."
Forest remain in the relegation zone, but are now just two points behind 16th-place Leeds, who suffered their fourth defeat in five league games.
The visitors' lead lasted just two minutes and 17 seconds at the City Ground, and Daniel Farke believes his side's slow reactions to the equalising goal were crucial towards the outcome of the contest.
"Football games at this level are decided with small details," he said. "We have to make sure we are more switched on. We concentrate on the things we can influence, and should have defended the cross situation. It was crucial.
"We didn't follow their full-back and that can happen, but not after we've just celebrated. We lost two 50-50 duels and then the cross came in. We could have defended the situation more competitively.
"We know our home form is always important. We could have made our life easier with some away points, but it is how it is. I did expect a tricky period. We have conceded too many goals in the last two away games."