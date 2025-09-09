Nuno Espirito Santo Sacked By Nottingham Forest After Ownership Breakdown

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Nottingham Forest just three games into the season.
After 21 months in charge at the City Ground, Nuno was relieved of his duties due to “recent circumstances”.
Tension was building at Forest this summer between Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis, with the former head coach revealing their relationship had deteriorated over the summer.
Nuno also openly spoke about his frustrations in the transfer window, believing that Forest took too long to bring in new players.
Forest ended up making 13 signings in the summer transfer window after the late additions of Dilane Bakwa, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nicolo Savona.
Nuno took charge of 62 Premier League games for Forest, winning 26 of those matches (D13, L23), while helping the Tricky Trees qualify for European football this season.
In a club statement, Forest said: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.
“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.
“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”