Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United, English Premier League: Hutchinson Stars As Hosts Seal Comeback Win

Sean Dyche claimed his first Premier League win at Nottingham Forest, who came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Leeds United 3-1.
The Tricky Trees also ended their nine-game wait for a Premier League victory, a run which stretched back to the opening weekend of the season when they were led by Nuno Espirito Santo.
Leeds broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through Lukas Nmecha's neat finish across goalkeeper Matz Sels, capitalising on Nicolo Savona's lapse in concentration.
However, Ibrahim Sangare's first Forest goal put the hosts back on level terms just over two minutes later, with the midfielder finishing after Lucas Perri could only parry Dan Ndoye's cross.
Morgan Gibbs-White completed the turnaround midway through the second half with a deft header from Omari Hutchinson's inviting centre.
And Hutchinson was involved again as Forest sealed all three points in stoppage time, drawing a foul from Jack Harrison in the penalty area, before Elliot Anderson emphatically fired home from the spot to end any hopes of a Leeds comeback.
Dyche's side remain 19th in the table but move within a point of 17th-place Burnley, and two behind Leeds in 16th.
Data Debrief: Farke's front-running streak ends as Forest enjoy rare turnaround
Despite taking an early lead, Leeds faced eight shots in the opening 20 minutes, their most at that stage of a league game since December 2021 against Manchester City (nine in a 7-0 defeat).
They also lost a league game when scoring the opening goal for the first time under Daniel Farke (53 matches).
Conversely, Forest won a Premier League match when conceding the opener for the first time in 17 games, since beating Aston Villa from behind last December.
Gibbs-White, who got all three of his shots on target, popped up with the hosts' second goal and his fourth headed goal of 2025. Only Brentford's Kevin Schade (five) has scored more this calendar year.