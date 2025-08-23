Man City 0-2 Tottenham, Premier League: Spurs Stun Pep Guardiola's Side With Another Victory At Etihad

First-half strikes from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha proved decisive at the Etihad Stadium, as Spurs made it two league wins from two under Thomas Frank

  • Spurs stunned Man City with a 2-0 victory

  • Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha were the goal-scorers

  • City registered their first defeat of the season

Tottenham maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a superb 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

First-half strikes from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha proved decisive at the Etihad Stadium, as Spurs made it two league wins from two under Thomas Frank.

Johnson capped a slick move to break the deadlock, firing home from Richarlison's cross, with the goal given after a VAR review overturned an offside call.

James Trafford then got himself in hot water just before the break, with Palhinha on the spot to double Spurs' lead.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

And Pep Guardiola's below-par side, who put four past Wolves last week, could not find a response, going closest to doing so when Rodri headed straight at Guglielmo Vicario in the 76th minute, though that was one of only two shots they got on target in the second half.

Trafford atoned somewhat for his earlier mistake with an impressive double save to deny Spurs a third goal late on, but it was a day to forget for Guardiola.

Data Debrief: Frank matches Mourinho and Conte

Following their 4-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season, Tottenham have now scored at least twice in each of their last five Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs have also won successive away league games against City for the first time since May 2010.

Johnson kept his cool to open the scoring, becoming the first Welsh player since Aaron Ramsey in 2014-15 to net in both of his team's first two matches of a Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Frank became only the third manager to beat Guardiola away in the league with two different clubs, after Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

