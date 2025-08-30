Manchester United 3-2 Burnley: Bruno Fernandes Penalty Snatches Dramatic Late Win

Man United vs Burnley Report: Bruno Fernandes, who missed from the spot last week against Fulham, coolly converted a penalty in the seventh minute of additional time to secure all three points for Ruben Amorim's side

Man United vs Burnley Report
Bruno Fernandes scored a late winner against Burnley
  • Manchester United earned their first win of the Premier League season

  • United on Saturday beat Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford

  • Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the seventh minute of additional time

A late winner from Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United secure their first win of the Premier League season as they beat Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Fernandes – who missed from the spot last week against Fulham – coolly converted a penalty in the seventh minute of additional time to secure all three points for Ruben Amorim's side.

Despite going behind twice through a 27th-minute Josh Cullen own goal and Bryan Mbeumo in the 57th minute, Burnley responded through Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony and looked set to earn a point.

There were just 93 seconds between Mbeumo's and Foster's goals, while the latter also saw a goal disallowed following a very narrow offside call before Anthony restored parity in the 66th minute.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko had gone close to a winner, twice heading over in the final 10 minutes, but it was Fernandes who took full advantage when Amad Diallo was tugged back in the box by Anthony.

The win moves United up to ninth heading into the international break, while Scott Parker's Burnley fall to 11th in the table with their second defeat of the season.

Data Debrief: The return of 'Fergie time'

Although they were made to work for the win, United produced 3.54 expected goals (xG) from 26 shots to Burnley's 1.2 xG from just six attempts.

Fernandes' penalty, timed at 96:10, was United's fourth-latest winning goal on Opta's records in the Premier League (from 2006-07), and second-latest at home, after Scott McTominay against Brentford in October 2023 (96:11).

United also became the first side ever to see both of their first two goals of a Premier League season be own goals.

Indeed, they have benefitted from as many own goals in the Premier League this season (two) as they did in 2023-24 (zero) and 2024-25 (two) combined.

Published At:
