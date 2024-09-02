Lille 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Defending Champions Remain Perfect After Routine Away Win

Paris Saint-Germain continued the perfect start to their Ligue 1 title defence with a third successive victory, winning 3-1 away to Lille on Sunday. (More Football News)
Vitinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Bradley Barcola added another goal just three minutes later in the first half at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Barcola's fourth strike of the Ligue 1 season had PSG in control at 2-0 heading into the second period, though Edon Zhegrova reduced the arrears with 12 minutes remaining.
Randal Kolo Muani made sure of all three points, however, with the substitute climbing high to head home from Desire Doue's cross in stoppage time.
Luis Enrique's reigning champions remain top of the table on nine points, two ahead of a four-team chasing pack, while Lille are sixth with six.
Data Debrief: Brilliant Barcola frustrates Lille again
Zhegrova's late finish forced PSG into a nervier ending than expected, considering the visitors dominated almost 60% of the possession and accumulated 2.3 expected goals to Lille's 1.24.
Yet it was a familiar face who proved the thorn in the hosts' side once more, with Barcola netting in the first half for his fourth Ligue 1 goal involvement against Lille (two goals, two assists).
Only against Montpellier (six) has the France winger managed more goal involvements in his top-flight career, and Barcola will expect further domestic achievements this campaign having stepped up to replace Kylian Mbappe on the left.
Barcola's exploits, alongside the youthful midfield of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery, will be pivotal for Luis Enrique's side, too, this season – where they continue to succeed on the road.
PSG have now won their last seven Ligue 1 away matches, including the back end of last term, last managing more in the competition between January and April 2017 (eight).