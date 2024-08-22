Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain will not rush into the transfer market even after losing striker Goncalo Ramos to injury, head coach Luis Enrique pledged on Thursday. (More Football News)
Ramos injured his ankle in last week's 4-1 win at Le Havre and is expected to be out for up to three months in a major blow to the French champions, who were already believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements after losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
Luis Enrique, however, says PSG will not be pressured into paying over the odds for any player, with Ousmane Dembele, Lee Kang-in, Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola now the forward options at his disposal.
"It's a shame, it's always sad when you lose a player, but it doesn't change anything," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Friday's clash with Montpellier.
"We have a very good team, I have great confidence in all the players who make up my squad.
"We already have a team here which won the league, so we are observing the transfer window and we will see if a player comes up at a normal price. If it is a silly price, we won't. We are not in a rush."
The former Spain boss then explained how PSG face unique difficulties in the market, adding: "When a big team like Paris Saint-Germain has to buy a washing machine, instead of €4 it costs €400, and then the washing machine has to work like a washing machine that costs €400, but it only cost €4.
"But we have already worked well last year with magnificent arrivals and this year I already have a team that has improved in all areas.
"So we have no emergency, I repeat, no emergency, but I repeat, we are always attentive and likely to improve things at the same time."
Luis Enrique expects a difficult test against Montpellier on Friday, despite the Ligue 1 champions beating the same opponents 3-0 and 6-2 last season.
"It's difficult because it's the beginning of the season, there is no team that is 100% yet," he said.
"But we have a lot of hope, we are very motivated, tomorrow's match means getting back in touch with our supporters and we hope to win at the end and for the fans to have a good time, that's our goal."