Saudi Pro League LIVE, Saturday Goal Rush: Benzema Faces Former Employers Ittihad; Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Welcome Hazem

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr's opening goal against Al-Shabab in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. Photo: X/AlNassr FC

It's a big night in the Saudi Pro League as matchday 23 brings some exciting fixtures, headlined by table toppers Al-Hilal's home tie against star striker Karim Benzema's former employers Al-Ittihad. Just last month, Benzema completed his move to the Blue Waves after consistent reports of disagreements with the Ittihad management. The Frenchman netted a sensational hat-trick and provided an assist on his debut for Al-Hilal in a 6-0 win over Okhdood. Al-Hilal then overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, currently third, in the standings but there's only a point's difference between the two rivals. The Hilalis will also be wary of second placed Al-Ahli, who are level on points with them but remain below due to a poorer goal difference. Tonight, we will be three matchday 23 games simultaneously between - Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hazem, Al-Hilal Vs Al-Itthad and Al-Khaleej Vs Neom SC. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Feb 2026, 11:27:36 pm IST Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Playing XIs Here is our starting XI for the #Founding_Day Round ✅ pic.twitter.com/SXWLYgb1v0 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) February 21, 2026 📋| Lineup for the game ⚽️🐅#Alittihad_Alhilal pic.twitter.com/UCgeqGeuFI — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) February 21, 2026

21 Feb 2026, 10:58:49 pm IST Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details Saudi Pro League 2025-26 games will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

21 Feb 2026, 10:38:49 pm IST Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Match Details Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hazem at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium, Riyadh. Al-Khaleej Vs Neom SC at the Khaleej Club Stadium. Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittihad at the Kingdom Arena. All the matches will kick-off at the same time (12:30AM) IST.