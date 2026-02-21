Saudi Pro League LIVE, Saturday Goal Rush: Benzema Faces Former Employers Ittihad; Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Welcome Hazem
Karim Benzema will face his former club Al-Ittihad in a Saudi Clasico with heavy title implications. Al-Nassr, on the other hand, will try to keep the pressure on at the top as they host Al-Hazem with Ronaldo expected to lead the line following his recent return to the squad
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr's opening goal against Al-Shabab in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. Photo: X/AlNassr FC
It's a big night in the Saudi Pro League as matchday 23 brings some exciting fixtures, headlined by table toppers Al-Hilal's home tie against star striker Karim Benzema's former employers Al-Ittihad. Just last month, Benzema completed his move to the Blue Waves after consistent reports of disagreements with the Ittihad management. The Frenchman netted a sensational hat-trick and provided an assist on his debut for Al-Hilal in a 6-0 win over Okhdood. Al-Hilal then overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, currently third, in the standings but there's only a point's difference between the two rivals. The Hilalis will also be wary of second placed Al-Ahli, who are level on points with them but remain below due to a poorer goal difference. Tonight, we will be three matchday 23 games simultaneously between - Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hazem, Al-Hilal Vs Al-Itthad and Al-Khaleej Vs Neom SC. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Playing XIs
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 games will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Match Details
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hazem at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium, Riyadh.
Al-Khaleej Vs Neom SC at the Khaleej Club Stadium.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittihad at the Kingdom Arena.
All the matches will kick-off at the same time (12:30AM) IST.
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 23 Goal Rush: Welcome
Saudi Pro League's biggest stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are set to be in action tonight for matchday 23 proceedings. Al-Nassr will be hoping to keep the title race on with a win against Al-Hazem, whereas league leaders Al-Hilal face a depleted Al-Ittihad side at home.