Ligue 1 Transfer News: PSG Seal 50m Euros Deal For Rennes Midfielder Desire Doue

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of Rennes midfielder Desire Doue for a reported €50m transfer fee. (More Football News)
Doue, who won silver at the Paris Olympics with France, has signed a five-year contract with the 12-time Ligue 1 champions.
The 19-year-old made 43 appearances in all competitions for Julien Stephan's side last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists.
Doue will provide the Parisians with another attacking threat from midfield, with the 31 chances he created last year a total only bettered by Benjamin Bourigeaud (69) in the Rennes squad.
He also completed the most dribbles (64) for the French side, while also outperforming his expected goals (xG) total by 1.62 in Ligue 1.
The teenager becomes PSG's fourth arrival at the Parc des Princes in the transfer window after the signings of Joao Neves, William Pacho and Matvey Safonov.
“I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. I'm really excited, and also happy and proud," Doue told the PSG website.
"It's a dream come true. I can't wait to discover the Parc des Princes in a PSG jersey and to play in front of these fans.