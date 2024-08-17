Football

Ligue 1 Transfer News: PSG Seal 50m Euros Deal For Rennes Midfielder Desire Doue

Doue, who won silver at the Paris Olympics with France, has signed a five-year contract with the 12-time Ligue 1 champions

Desire Doue-PSG-Rennes
Desire Doue has completed a switch to PSG from Rennes
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of Rennes midfielder Desire Doue for a reported €50m transfer fee. (More Football News)

Doue, who won silver at the Paris Olympics with France, has signed a five-year contract with the 12-time Ligue 1 champions. 

The 19-year-old made 43 appearances in all competitions for Julien Stephan's side last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists. 

Doue will provide the Parisians with another attacking threat from midfield, with the 31 chances he created last year a total only bettered by Benjamin Bourigeaud (69) in the Rennes squad. 

He also completed the most dribbles (64) for the French side, while also outperforming his expected goals (xG) total by 1.62 in Ligue 1. 

The teenager becomes PSG's fourth arrival at the Parc des Princes in the transfer window after the signings of Joao Neves, William Pacho and Matvey Safonov. 

“I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. I'm really excited, and also happy and proud," Doue told the PSG website.

"It's a dream come true. I can't wait to discover the Parc des Princes in a PSG jersey and to play in front of these fans. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  2. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  3. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
Football News
  1. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Could Give Players Breaks During 2024-25 Season
  2. Premier League: 'Better To Leave', Says Chelsea Boss Maresca As He Shows Chilwell Exit Door
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Lesley Ugochukwu Joins Southampton On Season-long Loan From Chelsea
  4. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2024 Cancelled Amid Protests In Kolkata; Check Potential Venue
  5. European Football Season 2024-25 Kicks Off: Glimpses From Opening Day Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 17, 2024
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. Bihar: Part Of Bridge Over Ganges Collapses In Khagaria; Nitish Govt Blamed
  4. Rape And Protests But What Happens When The Din Dies Down?
  5. ‘Hang The Rapists': Bangladeshi Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  3. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  4. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
World News
  1. Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament, Blood On Floor As MPs Engage In Fistfight
  2. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  3. Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 650 People Killed In Recent Unrest, Says UN Report
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. Interim Government In Bangladesh Committed To Hold Free And Fair Elections: Mohammad Yunus
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know