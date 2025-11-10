Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 12 Roundup: Injury-Hit PSG Secure Late Win Against Lyon To Remain Top

Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling last-minute 3-2 win against Lyon, maintaining top position despite injuries to key players like Ousmane Dembele. Know about all the Matchday 12 fixtures in Ligue 1 2025-26

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
French Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 12 roundup Paris Saint-Germain Lyon Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Sunday, November 9, 2025. | Photo: X/PSG_English
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 3-2 in a thrilling Ligue 1 match

  • PSG remain two points clear at the top of Ligue 1

  • Olivier Giroud's mistake allowed Strasbourg to win 2-0 against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a late victory in Ligue 1 for the second consecutive game as the injury-hit side beat Lyon 3-2 in a Matchday 12 fixture on Sunday, remaining two points clear at the top of the table. This result placed PSG two points ahead of second-placed Marseille and third-placed Lens, who are separated by goal difference.

Joao Neves scored the winning goal from close range deep into stoppage time, five minutes into added time. This followed a similar last-minute winner from Goncalo Ramos in the final seconds of stoppage time against Nice, just a week prior.

PSG Overcome Squad Issues In Win

After a UEFA Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, PSG coach Luis Enrique's side played without several key players. Ousmane Dembele (calf tear), right-back Achraf Hakimi (sprained ankle), left-back Nuno Mendes (sprained knee), and rising star Desire Doue (thigh tear) were all unavailable.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, deployed at right-back, put PSG ahead in the 26th minute with an angled drive that flew over goalkeeper Dominik Greif’s left shoulder. Host Lyon equalised four minutes later when Zaire-Emery failed to track Afonso Moreira's run behind him following a long ball, and the Portuguese striker slotted into the left corner.

Related Content
Related Content

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who usually plays as a winger, started up front for PSG and put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the 33rd minute after United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann lost the ball on the edge of the penalty area.

However, Lyon equalised again shortly after halftime through former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He latched onto a long ball and struck a first-time lob from 25 metres, which sailed over goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier's head.

World Cup-winning Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico received a second yellow card, and Lyon played with ten men after he was sent off in stoppage time. Moments later, PSG took a corner and punished Lyon when Joao Neves headed in the winner five minutes into added time from close range.

Giroud's Error Gifts Strasbourg Goal

Olivier Giroud's mistake gifted Emmanuel Emegha his second goal as Strasbourg secured a 2-0 home win against Lille. Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals and a winner of the World Cup, the Champions League with Chelsea, and Serie A with AC Milan, committed a rare error despite his vast experience.

He passed the ball back from midfield without looking up and failed to spot Emegha nearby. The Dutch forward ran through the centre, evaded two defenders, and finished confidently in the 62nd minute. Emegha had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when he turned in Diego Moreira's cross with his knee.

Other Ligue 1 Results

Metz's impressive run continued with a 2-1 home victory over Nice, marking their third consecutive win after failing to win their first nine matches.

Winger Mohamed-Ali Cho gave Nice the lead in the 35th minute with a left-footed finish. Captain Gauthier Hein equalised with a penalty early in the second half, maintaining his recent scoring form, and striker Habib Diallo netted a late winner for Metz.

Elsewhere, Lorient drew 1-1 with Toulouse, and Angers bagged a 2-0 home win against bottom-placed Auxerre.

Lorient striker Pablo Pagis – whose father Mickael was also a forward – scored with a penalty close to halftime. Veteran Djibril Sidibe converted a penalty from the spot for Toulouse to equalise.

Angers took a second-half lead against Auxerre courtesy of an own-goal from Norwegian defender Fredrik Oppegard. Substitute striker Peter Prosper sealed Angers’ win late on.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site