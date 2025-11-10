Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 12 Roundup: Injury-Hit PSG Secure Late Win Against Lyon To Remain Top

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 3-2 in a thrilling Ligue 1 match
PSG remain two points clear at the top of Ligue 1
Olivier Giroud's mistake allowed Strasbourg to win 2-0 against Lille
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a late victory in Ligue 1 for the second consecutive game as the injury-hit side beat Lyon 3-2 in a Matchday 12 fixture on Sunday, remaining two points clear at the top of the table. This result placed PSG two points ahead of second-placed Marseille and third-placed Lens, who are separated by goal difference.
Joao Neves scored the winning goal from close range deep into stoppage time, five minutes into added time. This followed a similar last-minute winner from Goncalo Ramos in the final seconds of stoppage time against Nice, just a week prior.
PSG Overcome Squad Issues In Win
After a UEFA Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, PSG coach Luis Enrique's side played without several key players. Ousmane Dembele (calf tear), right-back Achraf Hakimi (sprained ankle), left-back Nuno Mendes (sprained knee), and rising star Desire Doue (thigh tear) were all unavailable.
Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, deployed at right-back, put PSG ahead in the 26th minute with an angled drive that flew over goalkeeper Dominik Greif’s left shoulder. Host Lyon equalised four minutes later when Zaire-Emery failed to track Afonso Moreira's run behind him following a long ball, and the Portuguese striker slotted into the left corner.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who usually plays as a winger, started up front for PSG and put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the 33rd minute after United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann lost the ball on the edge of the penalty area.
However, Lyon equalised again shortly after halftime through former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He latched onto a long ball and struck a first-time lob from 25 metres, which sailed over goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier's head.
World Cup-winning Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico received a second yellow card, and Lyon played with ten men after he was sent off in stoppage time. Moments later, PSG took a corner and punished Lyon when Joao Neves headed in the winner five minutes into added time from close range.
Giroud's Error Gifts Strasbourg Goal
Olivier Giroud's mistake gifted Emmanuel Emegha his second goal as Strasbourg secured a 2-0 home win against Lille. Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals and a winner of the World Cup, the Champions League with Chelsea, and Serie A with AC Milan, committed a rare error despite his vast experience.
He passed the ball back from midfield without looking up and failed to spot Emegha nearby. The Dutch forward ran through the centre, evaded two defenders, and finished confidently in the 62nd minute. Emegha had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when he turned in Diego Moreira's cross with his knee.
Other Ligue 1 Results
Metz's impressive run continued with a 2-1 home victory over Nice, marking their third consecutive win after failing to win their first nine matches.
Winger Mohamed-Ali Cho gave Nice the lead in the 35th minute with a left-footed finish. Captain Gauthier Hein equalised with a penalty early in the second half, maintaining his recent scoring form, and striker Habib Diallo netted a late winner for Metz.
Elsewhere, Lorient drew 1-1 with Toulouse, and Angers bagged a 2-0 home win against bottom-placed Auxerre.
Lorient striker Pablo Pagis – whose father Mickael was also a forward – scored with a penalty close to halftime. Veteran Djibril Sidibe converted a penalty from the spot for Toulouse to equalise.
Angers took a second-half lead against Auxerre courtesy of an own-goal from Norwegian defender Fredrik Oppegard. Substitute striker Peter Prosper sealed Angers’ win late on.
