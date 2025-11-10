Lyon 2-3 PSG, Ligue 1: Neves Seals Stoppage-Time Win Over 10-Man Hosts To Go Top Of League

PSG clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Lyon with Joao Neves scoring the 95th-minute winner, marking their second consecutive last-minute triumph and sending them top of the league

Lyon vs Paris Saint match report French Ligue 1 2025-26 matchday 12
Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves celebrates his dramatic winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 2025-26 on November 9, 2025.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 3-2 in Ligue 1

  • Joao Neves scored the winning goal in the 95th minute

  • PSG now top the Ligue 1 standings after the victory

  • Lyon reduced to 10 men late in the match

Joao Neves scored a 95th-minute winner, as Paris Saint-Germain returned to the Ligue 1 summit with a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Lyon.

Luis Enrique's side left it late before snatching all three points for the second league game in succession, following Goncalo Ramos' 94th-minute strike against Nice last weekend.

Although Senny Mayulu headed a decent opportunity over early on at Groupama Stadium, PSG did break the deadlock in the 26th minute as Warren Zaire-Emery latched onto Vitinha's throughball, before firing into the roof of the net.

Afonso Moreira drew Lyon level with a neat finish just four minutes later, but the visitors regained their advantage in the 33rd minute. Vitinha robbed Tanner Tessmann of possession before finding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who brilliantly curled beyond goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Nicolas Tagliafico hit the post before the hosts equalised five minutes into the second half, thanks to a superb half-volley from Ainsley Maitland-Niles that lobbed the helpless Lucas Chevalier.

However, Lyon were reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute, with Tagliafico shown a second yellow card for dragging Vitinha to the ground.

PSG capitalised on their numerical advantage with almost the last attack of the contest, as Neves rose to head home a Lee Kang-In corner.

Data Debrief: Another late, late show from PSG

PSG have won successive Ligue 1 matches thanks to goals scored in second-half stoppage time for the first time since September 2021.

Meanwhile, Lyon have now lost each of their last five top-flight meetings with PSG, doing so against a single opponent for the first time since beating 1982 and 1991 against Nancy.

Paulo Fonseca's side have been shown four reds in Ligue 1 this season, with only Girona (five) receiving more in the big five European leagues.

In opening the scoring for PSG, Zaire-Emery became the first player born in 2006 or later to find the net six or more times in the French top-flight.

