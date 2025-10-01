Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid, UCL: Hat-Trick Hero Kylian Mbappe Promises More

Mbappe scored his fourth Champions League hat-trick -- joint-most away in UCL history
He expressed frustration over missed chances, promising greater efficiency
Xabi Alonso praised Mbappe's influence and shifted focus to Villarreal and Juventus
Kylian Mbappe has vowed to improve his efficiency in front of goal following Real Madrid’s dominant 5-0 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Los Blancos ran riot in Almaty, with Mbappe at the centre of the action.
The France forward continued his stellar start to the season with a hat-trick display, opening the scoring with a coolly taken penalty after Franco Mastantuono was fouled in the box by goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza.
He added a second after the break, latching onto Thibaut Courtois’ long goal-kick before cleverly lifting the ball over Kalmurza, before completing his treble with a precision strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.
It was Mbappe’s fourth Champions League hat-trick, three of which have come in away games - the joint-most hat-tricks scored away from home in the competition's history, along with Filippo Inzaghi.
Despite the impressive performance, Mbappe insists he could have done even more.
“It's normal that I get angry about mistakes, a player like me with five chances… I want to score five goals and I have to score five goals, that's why Madrid bought me,” he reflected after the match.
“Three is great, but I could have scored more. I'm going to work to be more efficient in front of goal.”
The 26-year-old, who has netted 13 goals across all competitions so far, was quick to assure fans that Tuesday’s emphatic win does not lessen the sting of Real Madrid’s humbling 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend.
“We must never forget, we will not forget what happened at the weekend,” he added.
“This is another competition, but we must continue to think about what happened this weekend to be better and not spend another night like this.
“My job is to help the team. I only think about helping the team and doing what I can to help the team win, whether I score well or not, so that the team can win trophies.”
Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso was quick to praise his star forward.
“He's decisive in practically every game,” Alonso remarked. “He's clinical in front of goal. He also scored a spectacular goal the other day in the derby.
“We need his quality to flourish. Not just for the goals, but for everything. For his influence. He can have a spectacular season.”
Alonso echoed Mbappe’s caution about over-celebrating, stressing that the team’s focus is already on their upcoming La Liga clash with Villarreal.
“We came in with the clear objective of winning the match. It's a different competition, but we wanted a good start. Now comes Juventus. It's important to score when you have the chances.
“Mission accomplished, the players played seriously. We're going back thinking about Villarreal.”