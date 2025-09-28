Football

Atletico 5-2 Real Madrid: Alvarez Double Helps Atleti Thump Rivals

The last time Julián Álvarez faced Real Madrid, his mishap in a penalty shootout led to another painful loss for Atletico Madrid. Álvarez redeemed himself on Saturday when he scored two goals to fuel a 5-2 rout of Atletico’s fiercest rival in a La Liga derby. The Argentina striker stole the show from Kylian Mbappé, who scored as Madrid built a 2-1 lead. Álvarez converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead 3-2 early in the second half before he added a second goal with a curling free kick. Diego Simeone’s Atletico dealt Xabi Alonso his first loss of the season after Madrid had won all six La Liga games and its Champions League opener. Alonso’s only other loss since taking over as Madrid’s coach in the summer was against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals in July. Barcelona can overtake leader Madrid with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico moved into fourth place at six points behind Madrid.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Diego Simeone
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone, top, celebrates with Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, and Kylian Mbappe stand after Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored his side's fifth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 1
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Antoine Griezmann
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid's players celebrate after teammate Antoine Griezmann scored their side's fifth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 2
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid supporters celebrate their side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Alvarez
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid players celebrate their side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Julian Alvarez
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, second left, shoots a penalty kick to score his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Alexander Sorloth
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, top, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Arda Guler
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

