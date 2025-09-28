Football

Atletico 5-2 Real Madrid: Alvarez Double Helps Atleti Thump Rivals

The last time Julián Álvarez faced Real Madrid, his mishap in a penalty shootout led to another painful loss for Atletico Madrid. Álvarez redeemed himself on Saturday when he scored two goals to fuel a 5-2 rout of Atletico’s fiercest rival in a La Liga derby. The Argentina striker stole the show from Kylian Mbappé, who scored as Madrid built a 2-1 lead. Álvarez converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead 3-2 early in the second half before he added a second goal with a curling free kick. Diego Simeone’s Atletico dealt Xabi Alonso his first loss of the season after Madrid had won all six La Liga games and its Champions League opener. Alonso’s only other loss since taking over as Madrid’s coach in the summer was against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals in July. Barcelona can overtake leader Madrid with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico moved into fourth place at six points behind Madrid.