FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Kick-Off Soon; Can Kazakh Club Upset Los Blancos?

FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Live Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Xabi Alonso's side will aim to rebound from a 2-5 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last La Liga clash. Catch all the action from the UCL group-stage game at Central Stadium, Almaty

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 updates
FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Los Blancos lost 2-5 to to Atletico Madrid in their latest outing. Photo: AP
FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Live Blog, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: In a fixture that pits European royalty against Kazakh ambition, Real Madrid travel to Central Stadium, Almaty to face FC Kairat in a UCL group-stage face-off with more than points at stake. It's a clash of footballing cultures: one representing Central Asia, curious participants, and another bringing an unrivalled European pedigree. Xabi Alonso's 15-time champions arrive with a squad brimming with global talent and expectation, while Kairat, backed by a fervent home crowd and a growing continental reputation, aim to script a historic upset. Follow live score and updates from the FC Kairat vs Real Madrid football match:
LIVE UPDATES

FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Moments Away

The two teams walk out to the pitch and line up at the centre. The Champions League anthem plays first, as is customary. We are moments away from kick-off.

FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: KAI Starting XI

And here is Kairat Almaty's line-up for their daunting home challenge of Real Madrid:

FC Kairat XI: Kalmurza, Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata, Arad, Kasabulat, Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko, Satpayev.

FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: RMA Starting XI

Star forward Kylian Mbappe starts for Real Madrid, and so does captain Vinicius Junior. Here is Los Blancos' line-up for tonight's clash:

FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:15pm IST. The FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.

FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. UEFA Champions League action returns, with matchday 2 pitting Spanish giants Real Madrid against promising Kazakh side FC Kairat Almaty. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Tighten Grip | SL-W 103/3 (23)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: NEP Bowled Out For 122

  3. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

  2. Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

  3. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  4. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  5. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  2. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  3. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  4. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  5. Recognition Isn’t Enough, Practical Steps Needed For Palestinian Freedom: Abu Shawesh

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick