FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Kick-Off Soon; Can Kazakh Club Upset Los Blancos?

FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid Live Blog, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: In a fixture that pits European royalty against Kazakh ambition, Real Madrid travel to Central Stadium, Almaty to face FC Kairat in a UCL group-stage face-off with more than points at stake. It's a clash of footballing cultures: one representing Central Asia, curious participants, and another bringing an unrivalled European pedigree. Xabi Alonso's 15-time champions arrive with a squad brimming with global talent and expectation, while Kairat, backed by a fervent home crowd and a growing continental reputation, aim to script a historic upset. Follow live score and updates from the FC Kairat vs Real Madrid football match:

LIVE UPDATES

30 Sept 2025, 10:14:58 pm IST FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Moments Away The two teams walk out to the pitch and line up at the centre. The Champions League anthem plays first, as is customary. We are moments away from kick-off.

30 Sept 2025, 09:52:44 pm IST FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: KAI Starting XI And here is Kairat Almaty's line-up for their daunting home challenge of Real Madrid: FC Kairat XI: Kalmurza, Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata, Arad, Kasabulat, Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko, Satpayev.

30 Sept 2025, 09:28:08 pm IST FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: RMA Starting XI Star forward Kylian Mbappe starts for Real Madrid, and so does captain Vinicius Junior. Here is Los Blancos' line-up for tonight's clash: 📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!

🆚 Kairat Almaty pic.twitter.com/UcRaBoxavp — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 30, 2025

30 Sept 2025, 09:13:39 pm IST FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:15pm IST. The FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.