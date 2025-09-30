FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Kick-Off Soon; Can Kazakh Club Upset Los Blancos?

FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Moments Away
The two teams walk out to the pitch and line up at the centre. The Champions League anthem plays first, as is customary. We are moments away from kick-off.
FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: KAI Starting XI
And here is Kairat Almaty's line-up for their daunting home challenge of Real Madrid:
FC Kairat XI: Kalmurza, Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata, Arad, Kasabulat, Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko, Satpayev.
FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: RMA Starting XI
Star forward Kylian Mbappe starts for Real Madrid, and so does captain Vinicius Junior. Here is Los Blancos' line-up for tonight's clash:
FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 10:15pm IST. The FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.
FC Kairat Almaty Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. UEFA Champions League action returns, with matchday 2 pitting Spanish giants Real Madrid against promising Kazakh side FC Kairat Almaty. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.