Kazakhstan’s Kairat face a daunting test on their home debut in the UEFA Champions League league phase, taking on record 15-time winners Real Madrid at the Central Stadium, Almaty. Los Blancos seek to maintain momentum after their opening win, while Kairat look to draw inspiration from their spirited qualification run and home strengths

  • This is Kairat’s first-ever meeting with Real Madrid, and only the second clash between Kazakh and Spanish sides in UCL history

  • Real Madrid began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Marseille, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace

  • Kairat are unbeaten at home in their European qualifiers, including a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Celtic

Debutants Kairat welcome record champions Real Madrid at the Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Kairat vs Real Madrid football match live tonight.

Kairat, who go by the 'Team of the Nation' moniker, enter the tie after a difficult outing in Portugal, having lost 1-4 away to Sporting CP. Their qualification campaign, however, was notable for a penalty shootout win over Celtic.

Catch all live updates here.

Domestically, Rafael Urazbakhtin's men remain competitive in the Kazakhstan Premier League and have built a strong home record in European fixtures.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 2-1 home win over Marseille, sealed by a Kylian Mbappe brace. Despite a recent 2-5 loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Xabi Alonso's Los Blancos will start as the overwhelming favourites against Kairat.

The Spanish giants are 15-time Champions League winners, with their most recent title coming in 2024.

Kairat Vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head Record

This marks a historic first-ever meeting between the two teams. In fact, the Kairat vs Real Madrid match is just the second fixture between teams from Kazakhstan and Spain in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Astana met Atletico Madrid in the 2015-16 season's group stage, and lost 0-4 in Madrid, but played out a goalless draw at home.

Kairat Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Info

When is the Kairat vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played? 

The Kairat vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Central Stadium, Almaty. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 PM IST.  

Where to watch the Kairat vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India? 

The Kairat vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

