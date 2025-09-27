Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Jude Bellingham Starts For RMA At Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Starting XIs Out
RMA Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham, Guler, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
ATM Starting XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Nico Gonzalez; Alvarez, Sorloth
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Team News
Madrid will be without injured defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy.
Atletico will likely be without midfielder Thiago Almada and defender José María Giménez due to injuries. Cardoso has missed three games with an ankle problem.
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H
Total matches: 239
Atletico Madrid won: 59
Real Madrid won: 117
Draws: 63
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Predicted XIs
Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth
Real Madrid starting 11 (probable):Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Match Details
Location: Madrid, Spain
Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Date: Saturday, September 27
Kick-off Time: 07:45 p.m. IST