Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Jude Bellingham Starts For RMA At Metropolitano

La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid travel to take on Atletico Madrid. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Hello and welcome to the La Liga 2025-26 contest between Atletico Madrid as they lock horns with Real Madrid in the Madrid derby, on Saturday, September 27, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. RMA are unbeaten so far this season whereas Atleti have won just two games. Catch the live scores and updates from the Spanish football league match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, right here

27 Sept 2025, 06:37:17 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Starting XIs Out RMA Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham, Guler, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe ATM Starting XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Nico Gonzalez; Alvarez, Sorloth

27 Sept 2025, 06:13:32 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Team News Madrid will be without injured defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy. Atletico will likely be without midfielder Thiago Almada and defender José María Giménez due to injuries. Cardoso has missed three games with an ankle problem.

27 Sept 2025, 05:54:14 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H Total matches: 239 Atletico Madrid won: 59 Real Madrid won: 117 Draws: 63

27 Sept 2025, 05:34:04 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga Updates: Predicted XIs Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth Real Madrid starting 11 (probable):Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe