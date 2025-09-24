Liverpool News: 'I Feel Good' – Says Alexander Isak Ahead Of First Premier League Start

The Swedish striker opened his Liverpool account with a goal against Southampton, with the Reds beating the Saints 2-1 at Anfield to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool News: I Feel Good – Says Alexander Isak Ahead Of First Premier League Start
Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Isak could well be in line to play

He opened his Liverpool account with a goal against Southampton, to reach fourth round of the EFL Cup

Isak may well have opened the scoring early on in Tuesday's fixture, but was denied by Alex McCarthy

Alexander Isak feels he is “in a shape to make a difference” as he could be in line for his first Premier League start for Liverpool this weekend.

The Swedish striker opened his Liverpool account with a goal against Southampton, with the Reds beating the Saints 2-1 at Anfield to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

It marked Liverpool’s ninth consecutive home win against Southampton, outscoring them 27-3 across those games, while they have also eliminated the Saints in back-to-back editions of the competition.

However, the Reds had to finish the match with 10 men after Hugo Ekitike celebrated his late winner by taking off his shirt, leading to a second booking for the Frenchman.

He will now miss Liverpool’s league match against Crystal Palace at the weekend due to suspension, meaning Isak, whose minutes have been carefully managed by Arne Slot since his record-breaking arrival from Newcastle United, could well be in line to play from the off.

Related Content
Related Content

When asked if he was ready to start, Isak told ITV Sport: “I feel good. With every game I play it is very helpful and gets me in better shape.

“It is difficult to say. It is a mixture of fitness wise and football wise. I feel good and feel I am in a shape to make a difference.

“I am sure he [Ekitike] just wasn't aware of being on a yellow in that moment. Sometimes, when you score a goal you are in that moment. Of course, it is unfortunate.”

Isak may well have opened the scoring early on in Tuesday's fixture, but was denied by Alex McCarthy.

Southampton's goalkeeper gifted Liverpool their opener just before half-time, though, with Federico Chiesa pouncing on a loose pass and squaring for Isak to finish.

“Amazing. It was good to get back out there and score my first goal here and get the win as well. A good night,” added Isak, who was replaced at half-time.

“I should have scored earlier as well. It is part of being a striker, you miss some and score some. The most important thing is to shake it off and be ready for the next one.

“I feel confident in myself that things will work out and when I get chances I will put them away.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Who Will Replace Injured Rishabh Pant?

  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  5. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

  3. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  4. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  5. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures