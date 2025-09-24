Liverpool News: 'I Feel Good' – Says Alexander Isak Ahead Of First Premier League Start

Isak could well be in line to play
Alexander Isak feels he is “in a shape to make a difference” as he could be in line for his first Premier League start for Liverpool this weekend.
The Swedish striker opened his Liverpool account with a goal against Southampton, with the Reds beating the Saints 2-1 at Anfield to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup.
It marked Liverpool’s ninth consecutive home win against Southampton, outscoring them 27-3 across those games, while they have also eliminated the Saints in back-to-back editions of the competition.
However, the Reds had to finish the match with 10 men after Hugo Ekitike celebrated his late winner by taking off his shirt, leading to a second booking for the Frenchman.
He will now miss Liverpool’s league match against Crystal Palace at the weekend due to suspension, meaning Isak, whose minutes have been carefully managed by Arne Slot since his record-breaking arrival from Newcastle United, could well be in line to play from the off.
When asked if he was ready to start, Isak told ITV Sport: “I feel good. With every game I play it is very helpful and gets me in better shape.
“It is difficult to say. It is a mixture of fitness wise and football wise. I feel good and feel I am in a shape to make a difference.
“I am sure he [Ekitike] just wasn't aware of being on a yellow in that moment. Sometimes, when you score a goal you are in that moment. Of course, it is unfortunate.”
Isak may well have opened the scoring early on in Tuesday's fixture, but was denied by Alex McCarthy.
Southampton's goalkeeper gifted Liverpool their opener just before half-time, though, with Federico Chiesa pouncing on a loose pass and squaring for Isak to finish.
“Amazing. It was good to get back out there and score my first goal here and get the win as well. A good night,” added Isak, who was replaced at half-time.
“I should have scored earlier as well. It is part of being a striker, you miss some and score some. The most important thing is to shake it off and be ready for the next one.
“I feel confident in myself that things will work out and when I get chances I will put them away.”