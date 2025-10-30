EFL Cup Last 16, Goal Rush LIVE Updates: Arsenal Vs Brighton, Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool - Playing XIs Out

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush LIVE: Catch the play-by-play updates from the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches right here on Thursday, October 30 2025, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
EFL Cup 2025-26: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Round of 16 matches in the EFL Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30 (IST). Some big games tonight, featuring Arsenal vs Brighton, Liverpool up against Palace and Newcastle up against Tottenham. Arne Slot will be under pressure if their fortunes don't change. Catch the play-by-play updates from the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches right here on Thursday, October 30 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Swansea, Man City XIs

Swansea City XI: Fisher, Key, Widell, Tymon, Burgess, Samuels-Smith, Franco, Casey, Inoussa, Galbraith, Idah.

Subs: Farman, Fulton, Cabango, Vipotnik, Eom, Cullen, Benson, Santos, Ronald.

Manchester City XI: Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri, Nico, Mukasa, Bobb, Cherki, Doku, Marmoush.

Subs: Bettinelli, Donnarumma, Stones, Gvardiol, Savinho, Nunes, O'Reilly, Philipps, Foden.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: WOL Vs CHE XIs

Wolves XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Lavia, Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens, George.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Liverpool XIs Out

Starting XI: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Arsenal XIs Out

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: What Happened In Yesterday's Fixtures?

Fourth-tier Grimsby’s impressive run in the English League Cup came to an end with a thrashing by Premier League team Brentford on Tuesday. Fulham became the second Premier League club to advance by beating third-tier Wycombe Wanderers 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Wrexham, the team owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, missed out on making the last eight after losing 2-1 at home to fellow Welsh team Cardiff City.

(AP)

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Streaming Info

When will the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace be played?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played on October 30 (according to IST).

Where will the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace be available in India?

The live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Fixtures

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  2. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AFG Beat ZIM By 53 Runs To Gain 1-0 Lead In the 3 Match Series

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  3. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Today

  4. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  5. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Pakistan Says Talks with Afghan Taliban on Cross-Border Terrorism Failed

  5. Amazon To Cut 14,000 Jobs Amid AI-Driven Strategy Shift

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’