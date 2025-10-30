EFL Cup Last 16, Goal Rush LIVE Updates: Arsenal Vs Brighton, Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool - Playing XIs Out

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Swansea, Man City XIs
Swansea City XI: Fisher, Key, Widell, Tymon, Burgess, Samuels-Smith, Franco, Casey, Inoussa, Galbraith, Idah.
Subs: Farman, Fulton, Cabango, Vipotnik, Eom, Cullen, Benson, Santos, Ronald.
Manchester City XI: Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri, Nico, Mukasa, Bobb, Cherki, Doku, Marmoush.
Subs: Bettinelli, Donnarumma, Stones, Gvardiol, Savinho, Nunes, O'Reilly, Philipps, Foden.
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: WOL Vs CHE XIs
Wolves XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare.
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Lavia, Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens, George.
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Liverpool XIs Out
Starting XI: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Arsenal XIs Out
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: What Happened In Yesterday's Fixtures?
Fourth-tier Grimsby’s impressive run in the English League Cup came to an end with a thrashing by Premier League team Brentford on Tuesday. Fulham became the second Premier League club to advance by beating third-tier Wycombe Wanderers 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.
Wrexham, the team owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, missed out on making the last eight after losing 2-1 at home to fellow Welsh team Cardiff City.
(AP)
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Streaming Info
When will the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace be played?
The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played on October 30 (according to IST).
Where will the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace be available in India?
The live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.