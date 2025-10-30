EFL Cup Last 16, Goal Rush LIVE Updates: Arsenal Vs Brighton, Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool - Playing XIs Out

EFL Cup 2025-26: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Round of 16 matches in the EFL Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30 (IST). Some big games tonight, featuring Arsenal vs Brighton, Liverpool up against Palace and Newcastle up against Tottenham. Arne Slot will be under pressure if their fortunes don't change. Catch the play-by-play updates from the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches right here on Thursday, October 30 2025, right here

30 Oct 2025, 12:24:23 am IST EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Swansea, Man City XIs Swansea City XI: Fisher, Key, Widell, Tymon, Burgess, Samuels-Smith, Franco, Casey, Inoussa, Galbraith, Idah. Subs: Farman, Fulton, Cabango, Vipotnik, Eom, Cullen, Benson, Santos, Ronald. Manchester City XI: Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri, Nico, Mukasa, Bobb, Cherki, Doku, Marmoush. Subs: Bettinelli, Donnarumma, Stones, Gvardiol, Savinho, Nunes, O'Reilly, Philipps, Foden.

30 Oct 2025, 12:09:46 am IST EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: WOL Vs CHE XIs Wolves XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare. Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Lavia, Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens, George.

30 Oct 2025, 12:09:11 am IST EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Liverpool XIs Out Starting XI: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

30 Oct 2025, 12:02:13 am IST EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: Arsenal XIs Out View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsenal (@arsenal)

29 Oct 2025, 11:58:34 pm IST EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Of 16 Goal Rush: What Happened In Yesterday's Fixtures? Fourth-tier Grimsby’s impressive run in the English League Cup came to an end with a thrashing by Premier League team Brentford on Tuesday. Fulham became the second Premier League club to advance by beating third-tier Wycombe Wanderers 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Wrexham, the team owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, missed out on making the last eight after losing 2-1 at home to fellow Welsh team Cardiff City. (AP)

