Harry Kane's hat-trick ensured Bayern Munich's perfect start to their Bundesliga title charge continued as they thrashed newly promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 on Saturday.
Jamal Musiala, Kane and Nicolai Remberg's own-goal gave the visitors a commanding lead at the break, with the England captain grabbing his treble in the first minute of second-half injury time.
Vincent Kompany's side went ahead after just 14 seconds when Musiala finished beyond Timon Weiner, with Kane doubling their advantage six minutes later following a mistake from Lewis Holtby.
Musiala was again involved for Bayern's third, seeing his cutback turned home by Remberg before Kane put the result beyond doubt with a fine finish from the edge of the box.
Substitute Michael Olise notched his first Bayern goal after Alphonso Davies' shot was parried into his path, with Armin Gigovic's 82nd-minute strike taking some of the gloss off an otherwise impressive display.
But Kane was not to be denied his hat-trick after taking a tumble in the box - dusting himself down he emphatically fired home a trademark spot-kick.
Data Debrief: HurryKane demolishes Kiel
With his goals against Kiel, Kane has now scored against all 18 clubs he has faced in the Bundesliga.
In the division's history, only Miroslav Klose has faced more different opponents and scored against all of them (28).
Kane has also now been directly involved in 50 goals in 35 Bundesliga games for Bayern since his move from Tottenham last year.
Only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reached that total quicker, managing that tally in 44 games during his stint with Borussia Dortmund.