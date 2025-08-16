Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga: Jorge De Frutos, Paulo Gazzaniga Grab Headlines For Contrasting Reasons In Opener

Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano Match Report: Rayo made a statement win against the error-prone hosts in the La Liga 2025-26 season opener. Goals from De Frutos, Garcia, and Palazon sealed the win, while Joel Roca netted Girona's lone strike.

Rayo Vallecano at Girona 202-26 La Liga Photo
Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano: Rayo players celebrate an early goal. La Liga Photo Photo: X | @LaLigaEN
- Jorge De Frutos punished Girona in the 18th minute with an opportunistic goal

- After his initial mistake led to the opener, Paulo Gazzaniga committed a foul and was duly sent off

- Rayo Vallecano won La Liga season opener 3-1 at Girona

- Holders Barcelona open campaign at Mallorca on Saturday

The first game in La Liga is already one to forget for Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

His two embarrassing first half mistakes — one leading to a goal and the other to a penalty and his ejection — helped Rayo Vallecano win in Girona 3-1 in Friday's season-opener.

"The way I see it, they were mistakes by Girona, we all made the mistakes together," Girona coach Miguel Ángel Sánchez said. "The mistakes were so bad that we can only see them as accidents."

The first blunder came in the 18th minute when a defender passed the ball back to Gazzaniga and the Argentine goalie couldn't properly control the ball, which slipped passed him and allowed Rayo forward Jorge de Frutos to find the open net.

Gazzaniga's second mistake came in the 43rd, after Rayo added to the lead through Álvaro García. The goalkeeper was pressured by De Frutos and tried to dribble past him at the edge of the area instead of clearing the ball away. De Frutos ended up with the ball and Gazzaniga had to grab him to keep the forward from scoring into another open net.

The foul led to a penalty kick and to a red card to Gazzaniga. Isi Palazón converted the penalty and gave the visitors a 3-0 lead by halftime.

Ten-man Girona pulled one closer with Joel Roca in the 57th.

The victory allowed Rayo to pick up from where it left off last season, when it earned a European place for the first time in more than two decades.

Rayo could have added to the lead in the second half but Pathé Ciss' late goal was disallowed for offside.

Girona's former Atletico Madrid player Thomas Lemar debuted as a second-half substitute. It was without Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani because of the death of his father.

Defending champion Barcelona opens at Mallorca on Saturday. Atletico Madrid is at Espanyol on Sunday, while Real Madrid hosts Osasuna on Tuesday for its first match of the season.

Oviedo hurt by penalty miss and red card

A missed penalty and a red card early in the game marred Oviedo's return to the first division after a 24-year absence.

It lost to Villarreal 2-0 after Salomón Rondón missed from the penalty spot in the 14th minute and midfielder Alberto Reina was sent off in the 27th.

Etta Eyong and Pape Gueye scored for Villarreal in the 29th and 36th, respectively.

Mixed reaction for Partey

There was a mix of jeers and applause by Villarreal fans when midfielder Thomas Partey came off the bench in the 82nd.

Villarreal signed the Ghana international — who became a free agent when his Arsenal contract expired in June — last week, just days after he was granted bail on rape charges in England.

