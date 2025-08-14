La Liga Live Streaming: New Season Begins With Five Successive Nights Of Intense Action – Gameweek 1 Preview

Next up is a fixture that football fans in the city of Oviedo have been waiting for over two decades. With Real Oviedo finally back in Spanish football’s top tier, after a 24-year absence, they’ll relish the chance to play on opening night – a trip to Villarreal. With both these clubs meaning so much to Santi Cazorla, the veteran of this current Real Oviedo squad, he’ll be one to watch in particular.