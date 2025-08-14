La Liga Live Streaming: New Season Begins With Five Successive Nights Of Intense Action – Gameweek 1 Preview

The La Liga 2025-26 kicks off Friday with Girona hosting Rayo Vallecano in the season opener
FC Barcelona start their title defence with a visit to Mallorca, while Real Madrid face Osasuna
In India, all the Spanish top-flight games can be streamed live on FanCode
The La Liga 2025-26 season is finally here, and Matchday 1 is a five-night feast of football running from Friday (August 15, 2025) through to Tuesday (August 19, 2025).
Football fans will be treated to some massive fixtures, including the Mallorca vs Barcelona and Real Madrid vs Osasuna matches – two potentially tricky fixtures for last season’s top two.
La Liga 205-26: Opening Night In Spain
The very first game of the new campaign takes place in Catalonia, where Girona FC take on Rayo Vallecano at the Estadi Montilivi at 10:30 PM IST on Friday. Always a special game for former Rayo Vallecano coach Michel, he’ll hope to kick off the new campaign with three points as Girona FC aim to bounce back following a disappointing 2024-25 season.
Next up is a fixture that football fans in the city of Oviedo have been waiting for over two decades. With Real Oviedo finally back in Spanish football’s top tier, after a 24-year absence, they’ll relish the chance to play on opening night – a trip to Villarreal. With both these clubs meaning so much to Santi Cazorla, the veteran of this current Real Oviedo squad, he’ll be one to watch in particular.
La Liga 2025-26 Super Saturday, Feat. Mallorca Vs Barcelona
Saturday then brings up three fixtures, the first of which introduces another newly promoted side back to La Liga. In this case, it’s Levante UD, who’ll play away at Deportivo Alaves. Then, at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday night, defending champions FC Barcelona return to action in the Balearic Islands, taking on RCD Mallorca.
Having started last season so well, Hansi Flick will demand a similarly positive start to this campaign as Barca aim to win back-to-back league championships for the first time since the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Then, Valencia vs Real Sociedad presents a duel between two historic clubs. Both teams missed out on European qualification last season, but will be aiming to seal continental berths as soon as possible.
La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 1: Sunday Treat
There are three more matches on Sunday, starting in Vigo, where RC Celta host Getafe CF. In Bilbao, two giants of Spanish football meet as Athletic Club face off against Sevilla FC. The Basque side are a shining example of stability and consistency, with Ernesto Valverde still at the helm and with most of last season’s squad still in place.
Sevilla FC, on the other hand, have several new signings and a new coach too, in Matias Almeyda. This first test of the season will be a fascinating watch for everyone keen to see how the Andalusians fare in 2025-26.
Atletico de Madrid are in action as they pay a visit to RCD Espanyol. Both times when Diego Simeone led Atleti to league titles, they started with a victory. So, the Argentinian fully understands the importance of a fast start. However, the past four games Atleti have played against RCD Espanyol have all ended in draws.
La Liga 2025-26: Madrid Giants Take The Field
There is one game on Monday night, as Elche CF face off against Real Betis. This marks the return of Los Franjiverdes to the top flight, and it’s the first game in the division as a head coach for Eder Sarabia. With the 44-year-old taking on a true veteran of the sidelines in the 71-year-old Manuel Pellegrini, it'll be interesting to observe this tactical tussle.
Tuesday night, this five-day extravaganza concludes when Real Madrid take on CA Osasuna. There were positive signs under new coach Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup, and now it’s time for Los Blancos to show what they can do in La Liga. The new season is here, and Matchday 1 looks fascinating.
La Liga 2025-26: Where To Watch In India?
Indian football fans can follow all the action from La Liga exclusively on FanCode. They will have flexible options to pay only for what they want to watch and can also buy the season pass to catch all the games live & exclusive.