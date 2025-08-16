Girona host Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season opener
Rayo's Jorge De Frutos scored the new season's first goal
Girona's Paulo Gazzaniga saw the first red of the season
The Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season kicked off on Friday, 15 August 2025, with Girona and Rayo Vallecano clashing at Estadi Montilivi. Rayo Vallecano, the away side, quickly took a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes, courtesy of clinical finishes from Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia Rivera.
This rapid start set the tone for Spain's top flight.
In the 18th minute of the match, Girona's Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga tried to play out from the back, passing it to David Lopez. The centre-back then passed it back to the goalkeeper, but Gazzaniga slipped comically, allowing Jorge de Frutos to roll it into an empty net. Moments later, Frutos set up Alvaro Garcia Rivera for a 2-0 lead.
Jorge de Frutos: La Liga 2025-26 Season's First Goal Scorer
Jorge de Frutos Sebastian, born on 20 February 1997, hails from Navares de Enmedio, Segovia. He often mans Rayo Vallecano's right flank. A regular in the starting XI, the 28-year-old midfielder has made over 30 appearances for the club.
The 2024–25 season marked his career best, as he scored six goals and provided three assists from 36 appearances, including 30 starts. He entered the new season with 16 goals and 19 assists in 137 matches, representing Rayo, Levante, and Real Valladolid.
His attacking versatility and consistent starting role on the right wing are key attributes. De Frutos enjoyed notable moments in the previous season, such as a disallowed equaliser against Barcelona due to an offside teammate.
Paulo Gazzaniga: La Liga Season's First Send Off
After conceding two early goals, hosts Girona lost their goalkeeper Gazzaniga for a late tackle on an approaching Rayo Vallecano inside the box. A straight red card and a penalty, and forward Bojan Miovski sacrificed to bring in a goalie.
A Valencia youth product, Gazzaniga spent more than a decade playing at different levels. He was with Southampton from 2012 to 2017, Tottenham Hotspur from 2017 to 2021, and Fulham from 2021 to 2023.
Interestingly, he played for Rayo Vallecano 32 times in 2016-2017 on loan.