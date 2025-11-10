Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Los Franjirrojos Stifle Los Blancos In 0-0 Draw
Rayo Vallecano held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw, cutting the 36-time champions’ lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Madrid struggled to break through, with Raul Asencio missing a clear header and late substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold unable to spark the attack. Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham squandered the side’s best chances, leaving the visitors frustrated in front of goal. Barcelona can reduce the gap to three points later when they travel to Celta Vigo.
