Football

Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat

Dubbed as the 'Le Clash', France and Argentina will meet for the first time since their feisty FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar

2024 Paris Summer Olympics soccer_France vs United States_7
France's Alexandre Lacazette high five's France's head coach Thierry | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
info_icon

A racism scandal has heightened tension for the Olympic quarter-final confrontation between bitter football rivals France and Argentina at the Paris Games on Friday. (Streaming | Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

There’ll likely be booing at the venue in Bordeaux.

The fallout from a video of Argentina players singing an offensive song about French players of African heritage as they celebrated their Copa America victory last month has become political.

The derogatory chants singled out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

The same chants — by some Argentinian fans — emerged before Lionel Messi’s Argentina team beat France in the World Cup final in 2022.

The French public has already used an Olympic venue to vent — Argentina’s men’s rugby sevens players were raucously and constantly booed by a Stade de France crowd of 69,000 during a quarterfinal against the home team. That’s extremely rare in rugby.

France’s Olympic coach Thierry Henry didn’t want the fracas to take full focus during his pre-match news conference Thursday.

“I won’t talk about that,” said Henry, a member of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad. “There’s a desire to only talk about the match. It is important.”

In the fallout from last month’s video, the French soccer federation filed a complaint with football's world governing body, which investigated, and it reached political levels. Argentine President Javier Milei and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris, where they appeared to put aside the controversy.

The national anthems, shortly before Friday night, will offer an indication whether fans have done the same. Recent indications suggest otherwise.

Javier Mascherano labelled Argentina's defeat to Morocco at the Paris Olympics as a 'scandal'. - null
Messi, Mascherano React After Argentina's Controversial Defeat Against Morocco In Paris Olympics

BY Stats Perform

Rivalry

The Olympic quarterfinal is a rematch French fans have been waiting for since Argentina’s dramatic penalty shootout win in the 2022 World Cup final.

Because it’s primarily an Under-23 tournament, the superstars of that World Cup final — Messi and Kylian Mbappe — won’t be playing. Nor will Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it during an open top bus parade to celebrate the World Cup victory. That final in Qatar finished 3-3 after extra time with France rallying back with an Mbappe hat-trick.

This time, France appears to be the favorite.

For Henry’s squad it has been a smooth path to the last eight with three wins and no goals conceded in Group A.

Still, he’s wary.

“Another competition is starting, everything changes. One mistake and you’re on the way out,” said Henry, who is Black. Argentina is “a very good team: They have youth and experience in every department.”

Things were relatively rocky at the Olympics for coach Javier Mascherano’s Argentina in Group B.

Their opening game against Morocco ended with a pitch invasion and objects launched onto the field by Morocco fans, after Argentina scored what it though was an equalizing goal 16 minutes into stoppage time. Only to have it ruled out nearly two hours later by VAR for an offside. To add to Argentina’s frustrations, the team’s Olympic training base was targeted by thieves before the match.

Goal threats

French veteran Alexandre Lacazette, who scored 19 league goals for Lyon last season, has formed a dangerous-looking attack with Jean-Philippe Mateta. They’re well supported by Michael Olise, a recent signing by Bayern Munich.

Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez, who won the World Cup and the Copa America with Argentina, has started all three group games but is still looking for his first goal of the tournament.

The winner meets either Egypt or Paraguay in the semifinals on Monday. The Olympic gold medal match is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Paris.

When is the France vs Argentina, quarter-final tie at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The respective tie will be played on Saturday, August 3 (IST).

What time will the France vs Argentina, quarter-final tie at the Paris Olympics 2024 start?

The France vs Argentina will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  3. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  5. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Accepts Mistakes Following Semi-Final Defeat
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Musetti Downs Reigning Champion Zverev To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Paris Olympics: Alcaraz Rallies Past Paul To Reach Singles Semi-finals
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops
  2. Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts, Landslides Strike The Hills, Wrath Of Rain In Delhi; Over 20 Killed In North India
  3. UP Cobbler Who Rahul Met Now A Local Celeb; Offered Rs 10L For Slippers Stitched By Congress Leader
  4. 'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'
  5. 'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  2. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  3. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  4. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  5. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
World News
  1. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  2. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  3. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  4. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath