ARG 1-2 MRC, Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Calls Loss 'Unbelievable'

Javier Mascherano labelled Argentina's controversial defeat to Morocco as "a scandal" in their opening game at the Paris Olympics. (More Football News)
Argentina looked to have rescued a point having come from two goals down when Cristian Medina headed home in the 16th minute of second half injury-time.
However, crowd trouble in the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard halted proceedings, with referee Glenn Nyberg taking both sets of players off the pitch.
The game was subsequently suspended for nearly two hours and once it resumed, the controversy and confusion continued.
Following a VAR review, Bruno Amione was adjudged to have been in an offside position in the build-up to the potential equaliser as Morocco's advantage was reinstated.
The remaining three minutes of the contest played out in front of an empty stadium, with Tarik Sektioui's side able to hold on for an unlikely triumph.
The game finished more than four hours after it started, leaving Mascherano furious at full-time, describing the outcome as not befitting an event as prestigious as the Olympics.
“The match was suspended for security and safety,” Mascherano began. “At no moment did we talk about the review. The official Olympic page put the match at 2-2.
“The match was suspended for security. At no moment did we talk about the review. Then after we were not told anything new, we started to hear things.
“The referee never came, he never gave us an explanation.”
He added: “We turn the page and stay with the positive things from the team in the second half and look for the two wins we’re going to need.
“What happened on the pitch was a scandal. This isn’t a neighbourhood tournament, this is the Olympic Games.
“How are they going to stop the match seven times in the second half because someone comes onto the pitch?
“The second and third time you have to take a decision. Seven times people came onto the pitch.”
Lionel Messi, who won gold for La Albiceleste in Beijing in 2008, also shared his frustrations with his former Barcelona team-mate.
The 37-year-old kept it to the point, posting “Insolito” on his Instagram story, which translates to “unbelievable".
Argentina face Iraq in their next game in Lyon on Saturday, concluding their group campaign against Ukraine on July 30.