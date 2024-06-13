Football

Football Transfer: EPL Side Newcastle United Announce Lloyd Kelly Signing On Free Transfer From Bournemouth

Kelly, who has signed a long-term deal at St. James' Park, reunites with Eddie Howe, having signed him for the Cherries from Bristol City in 2019

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth
info_icon

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of out of contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as their first arrival in the transfer window. (More Football News)

Kelly, who has signed a long-term deal at St. James' Park, reunites with Eddie Howe, having signed him for the Cherries from Bristol City in 2019. 

“Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense," Kelly said on working with the Newcastle coach again.

The 25-year-old made 23 Premier League appearances for Andoni Iraola's side last season, keeping four clean sheets, including one against the Magpies back in November.

"It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work," Kelly said. 

"It's a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside."

Kelly's addition will bolster Newcastle's defensive ranks after centre backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both picked up ACL injuries in the final months of the season that are set to rule them out until the end of 2024.

