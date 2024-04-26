Football

Newcastle Boss Eddie Howe Does Not Want 'Constant Speculation' Over Bruno Guimaraes' Future

Reports emerged that Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in Bruno Guimaraes, who has been crucial to Newcastle's rise under Eddie Howe

Newcastle do not want to lose their talisman.
Eddie Howe acknowledged he cannot control speculation over Bruno Guimaraes' future, though the Newcastle United boss wants it to end swiftly. (More Football News)

Reports emerged this week that Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the Brazil international, who has been crucial to Newcastle's rise under Howe, having been signed from Lyon in January 2022.

According to the rumours, Newcastle value their star player at a minimum of £80million.

And ahead of Newcastle's meeting with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United, Howe conceded the club cannot control the speculation.

"Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there’s a sort of finish point," he said.

"We don't want constant speculation, it's not healthy for the player or for us.

"It goes without saying we want to keep him, I want to build our team around him. His form has been very good and he seems very happy and settled.

"He'll be thinking about a very busy summer ahead, where hopefully we can take the team, with him a big part of it. But we aren't in control of that so let's see."

