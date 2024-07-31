Football

Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win

Thierry Henry's side remain the only side in the tournament to win all of their games so far, and made light work of their opponents on Tuesday

Jean-Philippe Mateta, France Football, Paris Olympics 2024
Jean-Philippe Mateta helped France to the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics
info_icon

France set up a quarter-final meeting with Argentina at the Paris Olympics after topping Group A with a comfortable 3-0 win over New Zealand in Marseille. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Football Stories)

Thierry Henry's side remain the only side in the tournament to win all of their games so far, and made light work of their opponents on Tuesday. 

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who captained the side with Alexandre Lacazette on the bench, started off the scoring after the ball bundled its way into his path before finishing beyond Alex Paulsen in the 19th minute. 

In a game that saw Les Bleus accumulate 34 shots at the Orange Velodrome, their dominance was rewarded with two quickfire goals late on. 

Action from the Canada vs New Zealand, women's football match at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP
Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal

BY Associated Press

Desire Doue would double the hosts' advantage from close range, with Arnaud Kalimuendo rounding off the scoring three minutes later to see France remain perfect. 

France's triumph saw them win their first three games at the Games for the first time in their history, while also keeping three clean sheets on the spin for the first time at the Olympics. 

In the other Group A encounter, the United States qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since 2000 as they eased to a 3-0 win over Guinea.

A rampant start to the encounter saw Djordje Mihailovic and Kevin Paredes have Marko Mitrovic's two goals to the good just after the half-hour mark. 

Despite finishing the encounter with just 37.8% possession, the United States were clinical in the final third as Paredes put the game beyond doubt in the 75th minute. 

They return to action this Friday when they face Group B winners Morocco, who clinched top spot with a 3-0 win over Iraq while also finishing ahead of Argentina. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  4. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  2. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  3. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  4. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  5. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
Tennis News
  1. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  2. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Spats With Umpire As Singles Hopes End In Tears
  5. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 123; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  2. Wayanad Landslides: 123 Dead, 128 Injured; CM Vijayan Holds High Level Meeting, Rescue Ops To Continue
  3. Amid MCD's Sealing Drive And Suspended Classes, UPSC Aspirants Worry About Bridging Gaps In Prep
  4. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  5. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead
  2. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
  3. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  4. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  5. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 123; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Dhiraj Bommadevara's OLY Dream Shattered By Barest Of Margins