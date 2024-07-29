Football

Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal

Embattled Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman apologized to her players Sunday and pledged to cooperate with an investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics

canada-vs-new-zealand-women-football-paris-olympic-games-2024-ap-photo
Action from the Canada vs New Zealand, women's football match at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Embattled Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman apologized to her players Sunday and pledged to cooperate with an investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Football News)

The team was deducted six points and Priestman was banned for a year after two of her assistants were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand's practices before their opening game Wednesday.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them,” Priestman said in a statement. “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Priestman led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, but her reputation has been marred by the scandal, which has raised questions about the practices of the country's men's and women's soccer teams and how widespread the issue could be.

She also apologised to Canada as a nation, but appeared to try to defend her legacy.

Action from the Canada vs New Zealand, women's football match at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP
Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“This program and team have allowed this country to reach the pinnacle of women's soccer, and their winning of the gold medal was earned through sheer grit and determination, despite reports to the contrary,” she said.

“I fought with every ounce of my being to make this program better, much of which will never be known or understood. I wish I could say more, but I will refrain at this time, given the appeals process and the ongoing investigation.”

It has emerged that a complaint against the women's team for filming an opponent's training session was made at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, which served as a qualification tournament for last summer's Women's World Cup.

The revelation is part of the fallout of the drone scandal.

FIFA banned Priestman — who had already been sent home from France — two of her coaches and imposed a hefty $226,000 fine on Canada Soccer.

Canada was looking into an appeal, but said they suspected a “systemic ethical shortcoming."

Also Sunday, Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough said the government will withhold funding “relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials for the duration of their FIFA sanction.”

Drone surveillance of a closed practice, she said, “is cheating.” She called the episode a “significant distraction and embarrassment” for all Canadians.

Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said this week he learned of a possible drone incident involving the men's national team at the recent Copa America.

He said it was his understanding that it did not have an impact on the competitive integrity of the tournament but would not offer details.

Asked whether men's coach Jesse Marsch was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament that ended this month in the United States, Blue said Marsch was aware after the fact and has “denounced it as a practice to his staff.” Canada lost in the Copa semifinals to Argentina 2-0.

A CONCACAF official confirmed a complaint at the 2022 W Championship but offered few details.

The United States defeated Canada in the tournament final in Mexico, with both countries earning a berth in the Women's World Cup and Olympics.

The Sports Network in Canada reported other incidents of surveillance, including at the Tokyo Games, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the filming.

FIFA declined comment when asked by the AP if the matter would lead to a wider investigation into drone spying in soccer.

The case is an embarrassment for the Canadian federation, which is teaming with the United States and Mexico to host the 2026 men's World Cup across North America.

Meanwhile, Canada's sanctions are likely heading for the Court of Arbitration for Sport's special Olympic court in Paris.

“There's no training for this,” Spence said at practice on Saturday. “I've been asked to lead and that's what I'm going to do to my very best capabilities.”

The Canadians won their opener 2-1 over New Zealand and have three points.

It is possible with a win against France and another against Colombia in the final group match Wednesday that the Canadian team could advance even with the deduction.

Former national team player Diana Matheson said in a social media post that "Canadians are with you. ... Take 6 points away from us? Fine, let's go get 9.”

The scandal erupted in the days leading up to the Olympic tournament when New Zealand complained about drones flying over practice. Two team staff members, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi, were sent home.

Priestman initially removed herself from the opener but was later suspended for the tournament.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In Rain-Affected Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets, Lead Series 2-0
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Mark Wood Reveals Anderson Inspiration Before Five-wicket Haul
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  2. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  3. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
  4. Duren Merzenich 1-1 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Held By Fourth-tier Opponents
  5. Ederson Transfer News: Brazil Goalkeeper Yet To Make Decision On Man City Future
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  4. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Students Continue To Protest; 13 'Illegal' Coaching Centres Sealed
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: How Basement Flooded, Action Taken By Authorities, Arrests So Far | Top Points
  4. Delhi: 6 Injured After Fire Erupts At Restaurant In INA Market
  5. As Congress Questions Manipur CM's One-On-One Meeting With PM Modi, Reports Confirm High-Level Meet
Entertainment News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  3. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  4. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  5. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  2. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  3. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  4. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  5. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
World News
  1. Manipulated Video Shared By Musk Mimics Harris's Voice, Raising Concerns About AI In Politics
  2. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  3. Libya: Court Gives 12 Officials Prison Sentences Over Last Year's Deadly Flooding
  4. Mobile Internet Restored In Violence-hit Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan: 30 Killed, 145 Injured In Armed Clashes Between 2 Tribes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs