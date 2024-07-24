Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Chelsea's Caleb Wiley Eyes Up Gold Medal With Team USA

Chelsea's new signing Caleb Wiley is hopeful of clinching Olympic success with the United States in Paris. (More Football News)
Wiley secured a move to Stamford Bridge from Atlanta United for a reported £8.5million ($11m) on Monday.
But before linking up with his new team, Wiley will play for his country as the Stars and Stripes aim to claim gold at the Paris Games.
The USA are playing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008, and open their account against France in Marseille on Wednesday, and the aim for Wiley is clear.
The left-back told the Associated Press: "A medal. That's what we're going to fight for, and I have full belief that we're going to do it."
Wiley has been overwhelmed with congratulatory messages after his transfer to one of the giants of English football, but he has credited the Olympics with helping him take his mind off one of the biggest moments of his career so far.
He said: "I think for me the most important moment was staying present. It's been an ongoing thing for a while now, for a few months.
"Just knowing where I was, staying focused with Atlanta at that time and then now with the Olympics has helped me kind of just be in the moment.
"I think it's important to enjoy it first. You know this doesn't happen to many kids and so I think you need to embrace the feeling."
The 19-year-old registered six goals and seven assists in 77 MLS matches across two and a half seasons with Atlanta.
The USA, along with Thierry Henry's France, have also been grouped with Guinea and New Zealand in Group A.
And coach Marko Mitrovic is embracing the enormity of facing the hosts in their first match after a 16-year absence, but stressed the result against Les Bleus will not define his team's tournament.
He said: "We are very grateful to play that game. It's going to stay forever for us, but it's only one of three games that we have in the group stage and the points of the game count the same as in the other games."