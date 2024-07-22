Football Transfer: Caleb Wiley Joins Premier League Outfit Chelsea From Atlanta United

Chelsea have announced the signing of Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United for a reported fee of £8.5million. (More Football News)
The 19-year-old has signed a six-year contract, with the option to extend that for a further year, which would keep him at the club until 2031.
Wiley joined Atlanta's academy aged 11, progressing through the youth set-up before making his first-team debut in 2022.
He made 85 appearances for the Five Stripes in all competitions, scoring on his debut in a win over Sporting Kansas City.
Wiley has made two appearances for the USA senior side and is currently with the United States Olympic squad preparing for the Games in Paris.
The left-back is Chelsea's sixth signing this transfer window, after Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Renato Veiga.
However, he is expected to go out on loan next season, joining Strasbourg in Ligue 1 following his return from the Olympics.