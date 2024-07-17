Football

Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star

The English Premier League outfit on Wednesday have issued a statement saying that they have opened "disciplinary proceedings" against Fernandez

Enzo-Fernandez-Copa-America-2024-Final-Racism-Football.
Argentina and Chelsea mid-fielder Enzo Fernandez. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Argentina's successful Copa America title defence has unwanted fallout in the Chelsea camp thanks to Enzo Fernandez's singing of a celebratory song -- one which has been branded by his club team-mate in England, Wesley Fofana as "uninhibited racism." (More Football News)

The English Premier League outfit on Wednesday issued a statement saying that they have opened "disciplinary proceedings" against Fernandez.

What Happened?

Fernandez and some of his Argentina teammates were filmed chanting a derogatory song about the France national football team following their Copa America 2024 final win against Colombia early Monday morning (IST).

Some of the verses from the song were: "They play for France, but their parents are from Angola. Their mother is from Cameroon, while their father is from Nigeria. But their passport says French". The song also had references to Kylian Mbappe's apparent connection with transgender model Ines Rau.

Reactions

The French Football Federation, in a strongly worded statement, has said it will file a legal complaint and added that its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the "unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks".

Fernandez has since apologised, but the 23-year-old midfielder is likely to face actions by the club.

"The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations, the Chelsea player wrote in a social media post. "That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

Enzo Fernandez's apology posted on his Instagram story Photo: X/FabrizioRomano
info_icon
New Chelsea signing Renato Veiga. - null
Chelsea Snap Up Renato Veiga; Fifth Signing Under Enzo Maresca

BY Stats Perform

Chelsea Statement

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome," the statement from Blues read. "We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure."

Shortly after Chelsea's statement, FIFA confirmed that it is looking into the incident.

"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," Sky Sports quoted a FIFA spokesperson. "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

Football in 2024: Uninhibited Racism

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana has hit out at his Chelsea teammate. The French defender who joined Chelsea in 2022 tweeted accompanied by a clip from the footage: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism."

Fernandez, born in Buenos Aires, rose through Club La Recova ranks and then became a River Plate youth player in 2007. He joined Portuguese side Benfica in 2022. The following year, the World Cup winner, joined Chelsea on a eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea Pre-season

Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, will start their new season with a tour of the United States.

The Blues are scheduled to play Wrexham on July 24, Celtic on July 27 and Club America in Atlanta on July 31. These fixtures will be followed by big-ticket meetings with Manchester City on August 3, Real Madrid on August 7 and Inter Milan on August 11.

Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against defending champions Man City at Stamford Bridge (August 18).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  2. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
  3. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  4. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
Tennis News
  1. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  2. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers; Posts Include Constable, Forest Guard, And More
  2. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  3. Day In Pics: July 17, 2024
  4. Delhi Metro Starts Luggage Check-in Service For International Passengers On Airport Line
  5. Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  3. Watch: Drake Shares Video Of His Waterlogged Toronto Mansion As City Gets Record-Breaking Rainfall
  4. Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys
  5. SIIMA 2024: 'Dasara', 'Jailer', '2018' Lead The Nominations - Check Out The Details Inside
US News
  1. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  2. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  3. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  4. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  5. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
World News
  1. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  2. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  3. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
  4. Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics
  5. Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024