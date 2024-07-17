Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star

Argentina's successful Copa America title defence has unwanted fallout in the Chelsea camp thanks to Enzo Fernandez's singing of a celebratory song -- one which has been branded by his club team-mate in England, Wesley Fofana as "uninhibited racism." (More Football News)
The English Premier League outfit on Wednesday issued a statement saying that they have opened "disciplinary proceedings" against Fernandez.
What Happened?
Fernandez and some of his Argentina teammates were filmed chanting a derogatory song about the France national football team following their Copa America 2024 final win against Colombia early Monday morning (IST).
Some of the verses from the song were: "They play for France, but their parents are from Angola. Their mother is from Cameroon, while their father is from Nigeria. But their passport says French". The song also had references to Kylian Mbappe's apparent connection with transgender model Ines Rau.
Reactions
The French Football Federation, in a strongly worded statement, has said it will file a legal complaint and added that its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the "unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks".
Fernandez has since apologised, but the 23-year-old midfielder is likely to face actions by the club.
"The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations, the Chelsea player wrote in a social media post. "That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."
Chelsea Statement
"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome," the statement from Blues read. "We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure."
Shortly after Chelsea's statement, FIFA confirmed that it is looking into the incident.
"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," Sky Sports quoted a FIFA spokesperson. "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."
Football in 2024: Uninhibited Racism
Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana has hit out at his Chelsea teammate. The French defender who joined Chelsea in 2022 tweeted accompanied by a clip from the footage: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism."
Fernandez, born in Buenos Aires, rose through Club La Recova ranks and then became a River Plate youth player in 2007. He joined Portuguese side Benfica in 2022. The following year, the World Cup winner, joined Chelsea on a eight-and-a-half-year deal.
Chelsea Pre-season
Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, will start their new season with a tour of the United States.
The Blues are scheduled to play Wrexham on July 24, Celtic on July 27 and Club America in Atlanta on July 31. These fixtures will be followed by big-ticket meetings with Manchester City on August 3, Real Madrid on August 7 and Inter Milan on August 11.
Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against defending champions Man City at Stamford Bridge (August 18).