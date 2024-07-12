Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Renato Veiga from FC Basel on a seven-year contract. (More Football News)
The Blues have paid a reported €14million (£11.8m) for the youngster, with the option to extend his deal for an extra year, which could keep him at the club until 2031.
Veiga joined Basel in August 2023 on a four-year deal, and cemented his place in the first team after making his debut in September.
He went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice in the Swiss Super League.
"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here," Veiga told Chelsea's media channels. "This is one of the biggest clubs in England – the biggest for me – and I'm just really excited to get started."
Veiga is the fifth player signed by Chelsea in this transfer window, following Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall into the club.