Chelsea Vs Sunderland Preview, English Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Chelsea are coming off the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Ajax in the Champions League during midweek, having also beaten Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca in press conference
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea welcome Sunderland at the Stamford Bridge in the PL

  • The Black Cats have started the season well

  • The Blues have had a stuttering campaign so far in the Premier League

Enzo Maresca has urged his squad to continue to build momentum as Chelsea get set to host Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following a stuttering start to the campaign, Maresca's side have hit their stride, with the Blues on a four-game winning run in all competitions.

Chelsea are coming off the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Ajax in the Champions League during midweek, having also beaten Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend.

The Londoners have found the back of the net 11 times in the last four games, and will be eager to add to that tally here as they look to move into the top four.

"We always say the same, but at the end it's because it's true – we always go game by game," Maresca said. 

"We need to continue on that, knowing that it's a tough game against Sunderland.

"They are doing very well, but we're going to try to prepare the game with the same intention that we’ve had since day one, that is to try to win the game, and then we'll see."

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Sunderland have enjoyed an encouraging return to top-flight action.

Unbeaten at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats have racked up four victories from their first eight Premier League games, though they have picked up their only two defeats away from home. 

Regis Le Bris' side currently sit seventh in the table, having amassed 14 points, conceding six goals in the process.

"Chelsea are really strong. It's a top four team in the Premier League. They can play 60 games, they have depth, young and dynamic," Le Bris said during his press conference.

"It's a good example for us. They are well coached and have individuals who can win a game. It's a big test."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Moises Caicedo

Caicedo has come into his own at Chelsea this term. The midfielder has enjoyed a terrific start to the season, having found the net in four of Chelsea's 12 outings in all competitions this term, including in their rout of Ajax.

Scoring from four of his seven shots this season, the midfielder has been prolific at both ends, winning 50% of his tackles (14 of 28), and claiming 47 duels from 76.

Sunderland – Nordi Mukiele

After arriving at the Stadium of Light from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, Mukiele has been a stalwart in Sunderland’s defensive unit.

The Frenchman, who scored his first goal for the club during their victory over Wolves last weekend, has won 15 of his 20 tackles, and has come out on top in 49 of his 68 duels.

MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea have dominated recent home league encounters with Sunderland, winning the last three by a combined score of 11–3 — including a 5–1 triumph on the final day of the 2016–17 season.

Between 1996 and 2001, Sunderland managed four wins from their first six Premier League meetings with Chelsea (losing two), but since then they've claimed victory just three times in 26 attempts (with two draws and 21 defeats).

At Stamford Bridge, none of the 16 Premier League clashes between the sides have ended level — Chelsea have won 13, while Sunderland have taken three.

This fixture is the second most-played in Premier League history without a draw, behind only Fulham versus Newcastle at Craven Cottage (17 games).

In 2025, only Manchester City (34 points) have picked up more Premier League home points than Chelsea (33 – 10 wins, three draws, one loss), with the Blues' only home defeat of the year coming against Brighton last month.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have made a strong start to the season, collecting 14 points from their opening eight league matches — their best top-flight return at this stage since 1999–2000, when they also had 14 points and won their ninth game.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea – 74.4%

Draw – 15.0%

Sunderland – 10.6%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  2. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Play Suspended Due To Ferocious Rain

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  2. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  3. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  4. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

  5. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. Israel Supreme Court Delays Hearing On Media Access To Gaza

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama