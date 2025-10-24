Chelsea Vs Sunderland Preview, English Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Chelsea welcome Sunderland at the Stamford Bridge in the PL
The Black Cats have started the season well
The Blues have had a stuttering campaign so far in the Premier League
Enzo Maresca has urged his squad to continue to build momentum as Chelsea get set to host Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.
Following a stuttering start to the campaign, Maresca's side have hit their stride, with the Blues on a four-game winning run in all competitions.
Chelsea are coming off the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Ajax in the Champions League during midweek, having also beaten Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend.
The Londoners have found the back of the net 11 times in the last four games, and will be eager to add to that tally here as they look to move into the top four.
"We always say the same, but at the end it's because it's true – we always go game by game," Maresca said.
"We need to continue on that, knowing that it's a tough game against Sunderland.
"They are doing very well, but we're going to try to prepare the game with the same intention that we’ve had since day one, that is to try to win the game, and then we'll see."
Meanwhile, Sunderland have enjoyed an encouraging return to top-flight action.
Unbeaten at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats have racked up four victories from their first eight Premier League games, though they have picked up their only two defeats away from home.
Regis Le Bris' side currently sit seventh in the table, having amassed 14 points, conceding six goals in the process.
"Chelsea are really strong. It's a top four team in the Premier League. They can play 60 games, they have depth, young and dynamic," Le Bris said during his press conference.
"It's a good example for us. They are well coached and have individuals who can win a game. It's a big test."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chelsea – Moises Caicedo
Caicedo has come into his own at Chelsea this term. The midfielder has enjoyed a terrific start to the season, having found the net in four of Chelsea's 12 outings in all competitions this term, including in their rout of Ajax.
Scoring from four of his seven shots this season, the midfielder has been prolific at both ends, winning 50% of his tackles (14 of 28), and claiming 47 duels from 76.
Sunderland – Nordi Mukiele
After arriving at the Stadium of Light from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, Mukiele has been a stalwart in Sunderland’s defensive unit.
The Frenchman, who scored his first goal for the club during their victory over Wolves last weekend, has won 15 of his 20 tackles, and has come out on top in 49 of his 68 duels.
MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN
Chelsea have dominated recent home league encounters with Sunderland, winning the last three by a combined score of 11–3 — including a 5–1 triumph on the final day of the 2016–17 season.
Between 1996 and 2001, Sunderland managed four wins from their first six Premier League meetings with Chelsea (losing two), but since then they've claimed victory just three times in 26 attempts (with two draws and 21 defeats).
At Stamford Bridge, none of the 16 Premier League clashes between the sides have ended level — Chelsea have won 13, while Sunderland have taken three.
This fixture is the second most-played in Premier League history without a draw, behind only Fulham versus Newcastle at Craven Cottage (17 games).
In 2025, only Manchester City (34 points) have picked up more Premier League home points than Chelsea (33 – 10 wins, three draws, one loss), with the Blues' only home defeat of the year coming against Brighton last month.
Meanwhile, Sunderland have made a strong start to the season, collecting 14 points from their opening eight league matches — their best top-flight return at this stage since 1999–2000, when they also had 14 points and won their ninth game.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Chelsea – 74.4%
Draw – 15.0%
Sunderland – 10.6%