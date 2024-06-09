Football

Euro 2024: Olivier Giroud Labelled As 'Ideal Team Player' By Antoine Griezmann

Euro 2024 will be Giroud's final for his country, after the former Arsenal striker confirmed he would be retiring from international football at the end of the competition

Antoine Griezmann has described France team-mate Olivier Giroud as the ideal team player
Antoine Griezmann has described France team-mate Olivier Giroud as the ideal team player ahead of the 37-year-old's final home international fixture on Sunday. (More Football News)

Les Bleus conclude their Euro 2024 preparations with a friendly fixture against Canada in Bordeaux, before travelling to Germany for their Group D opener against Austria. 

The tournament will be Giroud's final for his country, after the former Arsenal striker confirmed he would be retiring from international football at the end of the competition. He will be hoping to add to his 57 goals, which currently has him as France's all-time top scorer. 

A move to the United States is on the horizon for the 2018 World Cup winner, officially joining LAFC when the MLS' transfer window opens on July 18, leaving Milan after a three-year stint having scored 48 goals in 132 appearances, the second-most he has managed for a single club behind the Gunners. 

Speaking ahead of their fixture against Jesse Marsch's side, Griezmann hailed his team-mate's contribution to his national side, hoping the fixture at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux is a special occasion. 

"Giroud said that's his last dance, I hope tomorrow there’s a special something for him," Griezmann said.

"He's a man who deserves recognition. To be the player he has been…that's him, he's the ideal player for a group, for a coach, I have total respect for him and what he's done."

This will be France's first game against Canada since the 1986 World Cup and head coach Didier Deschamps is expecting a more difficult test than last Wednesday when France beat Luxembourg 3-0 in Metz.

Griezmann acknowledged the difficulty his side face, saying: “We need to see if we're ready, tactically, offensively, defensively. This is going to give you some confidence before the big tournament. It's important to see if we're ready. If not, we need to work on it.

"[Canada] won't be easy. We saw that at the World Cup. They have players who are increasingly present here in Europe, so the game is improving over there. They have renowned players, it's a good test for us."

