Football

Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann To Stick By Manuel Neuer

The 38-year-old Neuer has played in every single major tournament for his nation since 2010 but has not played for his country since 2022 due to injury

Julian Nagelsmann will continue to back Manuel Neuer ahead of Euro 2024
Julian Nagelsmann said he would "not allow any discussion" surrounding Manuel Neuer following his mistake against Greece in their final game ahead of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper was at fault for the opening goal of their encounter with Nikos Papadopoulos' side in Monchengladbach, spilling Christos Tzolis' shot into the path of Georgios Masouras, who tapped home. 

But the tournament hosts were able to overcome that initial setback, with Kai Havertz levelling 10 minutes into the second half before Pascal Gross secured the victory in the final minute of normal time. 

Neuer's error came shortly after it was announced that Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel had been dropped from Nagelsmann's 26-man squad, with Oliver Baumann and Marc-Andre ter Stegen named as the other two within the group. 

The 38-year-old has played in every single major tournament for his nation since 2010 but has not played for his country since 2022 due to injury. 

Speaking shortly after the friendly fixture, the German head coach was quick to defend his number one ahead of their Group A opener against Scotland next week, stating that everything was fine before Die Mannschaft's 14th appearance in the competition. 

"I won’t let any discussion arise, even if everyone tries to start one," Nagelsmann said. 

"When he makes a mistake it's easy to say that it was his fault. But at the end of the day, it was a series of mistakes. He pulled off three class saves during the match - saves that others might not be able to make. Everything is fine."

