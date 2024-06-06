Euro 2024: Antonio Rudiger Urges Germany To Replicate Real Madrid's 'Killer Instinct' At The European Championship

Antonio Rudiger wants to use his experience with Real Madrid for the benefit of Germany at Euro 2024, seeking to find a "killer instinct" for Julian Nagelsmann's team. (More Football news)
Germany duo Toni Kroos and Rudiger helped Madrid to their record-extending 15th Champions League crown last Saturday, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final.
That European glory added to this season's La Liga success for Los Blancos, who continue to power on as a title-winning machine under the tutelage of veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti.
With Germany's Euro 2024 opener against Scotland less than two weeks away, Rudiger hopes to embed his club's efforts into Nagelsmann's national side.
"These are two different pairs of shoes," Rudiger said on Wednesday, referring to the difference between Germany and Madrid.
"Here we have a very good system that fits our game but what we can take with us from Madrid is that killer instinct.
"Our last game against Ukraine was super good. I have not seen a 0-0 from us in quite some time that was so good but the thing that was missing was the goals and that is what we can learn from Madrid."
Germany were wasteful in that Ukraine draw on Monday, producing a similar performance as to those in their back-to-back group-stage exits at the World Cup in 2018 and four years later.
They face Greece on Friday in their final warm-up match before the European Championship, where they meet Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.
"The anticipation in our own country is huge," Rudiger added. "On Friday we have an important last test. It is important for our confidence. It is important to excite our fans in this final test.
"We have to be humble. We all know what happened in the past tournaments. The road to get here had ups and downs.
"What is important is to play a very good first game and then see what happens in the rest of the tournament."
As for Rudiger's own role within Germany's national setup, Nagelsmann wants the centre-back to guide his side through the tournament.
"Julian said that I should be a leader in my role," Rudiger concluded.