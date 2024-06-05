Football

Kylian Mbappe Brings Back The 'Galacticos' Tradition In Real Madrid With His Arrival

Real Madrid on Saturday won a record-extending 15th Champions League title -— and sixth in 10 years. Two days later, it announced it was finally signing Mbappé after a few failed attempts to lure in the playmaker

(Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, right, listening to head coach Didier Deschamps at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
info_icon

A new “galactico” era could be in the making at Real Madrid. (More Football News)

After years without high-profile signings, Madrid went after one of the biggest names in soccer and added Kylian Mbappé to the long list of top players who have been part of the Spanish powerhouse's history.

The France great is joining a squad that already includes younger stars Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, putting Madrid on the path to achieve even further success — potentially for years to come.

Madrid on Saturday won a record-extending 15th Champions League title -— and sixth in 10 years. Two days later, it announced it was finally signing Mbappé after a few failed attempts to lure in the playmaker.

“Finally, it's official, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years. It's an immense pleasure, a dream coming true, a lot of emotions,” Mbappé said Tuesday in Metz on the eve of France's home friendly against Luxembourg. “I'm very, very happy (and) relieved, very proud to be joining a club where I've always dreamed of being.”

Madrid hadn't been involved in a blockbuster deal since it signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019, but the Belgian playmaker never fully lived up to expectations. The last time Madrid had gone into the market to bring a top star before that was in 2014-15, when it signed Colombia playmaker James Rodríguez and Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of this season. In 2013, Madrid had signed Gareth Bale, and Luka Modric in 2012.

Karim Benzema, who eventually took over Cristiano Ronaldo's reign up front in 2018, left last year to accept a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia. He was replaced by Joselu, an unflashy striker whose goals played a key role in Madrid reaching the Champions League final this season.

Mbappé, who posed for a photo with Ronaldo when he visited Madrid as a 14-year-old, said he received welcome messages from current and former Madrid players, including Ronaldo.

After Ronaldo left and the club took a chance with Hazard, club president Florentino Pérez mostly stuck with players already in the squad and bet on untested youngsters such as Vinícius and Rodrygo. They were signed at early ages and slowly got incorporated into the main squad. Endrick, the latest Brazilian sensation, is arriving from Palmeiras for the new season and is expected to travel the same path.

Madrid's “galacticos” had been assembled by Pérez in the early 2000s with the signings of Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Brazil great Ronaldo and David Beckham, who all helped the club win one Champions League and two Spanish league titles.

By not overspending in recent transfer windows — and by signing Mbappé only after he became a free agent — Madrid saved money and moved into position to add even more top players if needed.

New Real Madrid signing, Kylian Mbappe - null
Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid: Things And People Made Me Unhappy At PSG, Says The Frenchman

BY Stats Perform

“This club is never satisfied," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after Saturday's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

With the talented Mbappé, Ancelotti will have an even more formidable attack.

“It's the only little thing we're missing in terms of that clinical (number) nine,” the 20-year-old Bellingham, who made a huge impact in his first season with Madrid, said about Mbappé.

Ancelotti will have to tinker with his squad to find a place for Mbappé, though. The 25-year-old Frenchman excels on the left side of the attack, where 23-year-old Vinícius has been playing regularly. The other flank is often occupied by 23-year-old Rodrygo, who recently talked about the possibility of leaving Madrid if he didn't feel useful for the club.

If Ancelotti wants to keep counting on Rodrygo, he could have Mbappé flanked by the two Brazilians in a 4-3-3 formation. The coach then would have to sacrifice a midfielder or use Federico Valverde in a more forward role on the right side of the attack.

No matter where or when he plays, Mbappé is already assured of one thing — a prominent place in the list of Madrid's famous “galacticos.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise ‘Scam’: HC Refuses To Grant Bail To Businessman Dhall, Says Allegations Serious
  2. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  3. Mumbai: History-Sheeter Held For Extorting Rs 48 Lakh From Woman By Posing As Dawood Ibrahim's Kin
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  5. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  2. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  3. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  4. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  5. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  2. Where Is Golf Going? No Clarity Even A Yeart After PGA Tour's Deal With Saudis - Analysis
  3. Rohit Sharma Emotional As Rahul Dravid Announces Departure: 'I Tried To Convince Him To Stay'
  4. Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up On Saudi's Move After Man City Contract: 'Twilight Of My Career'
  5. French Open Day 10 Recap: New World No 1 Crowned As Djokovic Withdraws; Swiatek In Semis
World News
  1. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  2. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  3. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  4. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  5. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners Full List
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights