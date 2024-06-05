Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid: Things And People Made Me Unhappy At PSG, Says The Frenchman

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that some people at Paris Saint-Germain made him "unhappy" in his first news conference since joining Real Madrid. (More Football News)
The Frenchman announced last month that he was leaving PSG after seven seasons at the club, and his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital was confirmed on Monday.
He has signed as a free transfer on a five-year contract with Madrid and will officially make the move in July when his PSG contract expires.
Speaking to the media ahead of France's friendly against Luxembourg, Mbappe addressed speculation over his situation at PSG prior to his move.
"Everyone knows the news, it's official, I'm going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," he said.
"It's an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It's very exciting. I am very happy, liberated, relieved and extremely proud. This is the club I've always dreamed of being at, so I want to thank them.
"I wasn't unhappy at PSG, that would be a slap in the face of the people who defended me - I have always been happy.
"But certain things made me unhappy, but a player like me couldn't show that because I am a leader, so I tried to be as positive as possible. The coach, the players and the employees of the club supported me, and it would be bad form to come and moan and say that I was unhappy. But certain things and people made me unhappy."
Last season began in turmoil for Mbappe, who was left out of the PSG squad due to an argument with the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, over his contract renewal.
The France captain has highlighted Luis Enrique as the main reason for the turnaround, as he finished the season with 44 goals, winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.
"[The club] made me understand that I wouldn't play, they told me to my face, they told me violently," he added.
"Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. I wouldn't have set foot on the pitch again without them.
"Just the fact I was playing was a great source of pride, but it's certain that next year I won't be satisfied with a year like that."