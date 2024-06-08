Roberto Martinez is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo's vast experience will benefit Portugal during Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Ronaldo first played in the Euros in 2004 before winning the competition in 2016, and will surely appear in a record-extending sixth edition later this month.
The 39-year-old is the leading scorer in men's international football, netting 128 goals in 204 official matches, with 14 of those coming in the European Championships.
Ronaldo is entering what could potentially be the final major tournament of his stellar career, and Martinez is hoping to draw on all his experience ahead of their opener.
"Cristiano had very consistent performances at his club. There is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer," Martinez told reporters on Friday.
"He is in his sixth European Championship, and he is the only player who has played in five European Championships. So, we are talking about achieving a unique feat in the world of soccer and his experience is important for us.
"We have 23 players. We create competitiveness and the game makes decisions. But Cristiano is prepared to help the team and give everything he can give. And there is no other player in the world of soccer who can bring what Cristiano can to the dressing room."
Portugal will play a final warm-up game against Croatia on Saturday before beginning their Euro 2024 campaign in Group F against the Czech Republic on June 18.