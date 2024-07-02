Football

Euro 2024: Sane Looking To Replicate Yamal, Williams Impact When Germany Face Spain In QFs

Sixteen-year-old Yamal assisted as he became the youngest player to feature in a Euros match against Croatia in the group stage, also teeing up Fabian Ruiz against Georgia to become the first teenager with multiple assists at the Euros since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 (also two)

Leroy Sane will hope to keep his place in the starting lineup against Spain.
Leroy Sane is hoping he can replicate the impact of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams when Euro 2024 hosts Germany face Spain in a huge quarter-final tussle on Friday. (More Football News)

Germany will face La Roja for a spot in the last four in Stuttgart after overcoming Denmark 2-0 in the last 16, while Luis de la Fuente's side beat Georgia 4-1 after falling behind.

Spain have arguably been the standout team at the tournament thus far, with the impact of their young wing duo Yamal and Williams turning heads.

Williams, meanwhile, netted a fine solo goal on Sunday, becoming the first player on record at the Euros (since 1980) to score, assist and complete 100% of his passes (46/46) in a game he started.

ESP's Lamine Yamal in action against CRO at Euros. - AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
Yamal (11) and Williams (nine) rank joint-third and joint-seventh for dribbles completed at Euro 2024, with the former also fifth for the total distance he has carried the ball upfield (556.8 metres).

Having replaced Florian Wirtz in Germany's starting lineup against Denmark, Bayern Munich man Sane is desperate to match his fellow wingers.

"Especially when they win possession, they instantly look to play forward. They now have an added weapon with their two very quick wingers," Sane said of Spain.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, hugs his teammate Spain's Alejandro Baena during a training session at their base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
"What happened in the past against Spain, we cannot change that. Our goal is to get to the next round and we will do everything we can to achieve that."

Sane endured a stop-start season with Bayern, with a groin problem he sustained during the Bundesliga run-in threatening his place at Germany's home tournament.

Reflecting on his disrupted preparations, Sane added: "I didn't know how long the injury would last and if I would make the tournament.

"At the end of the day I am here and happy that it worked out and that I could recover and be here for the Euros.

"It is not yet completely gone but it is much, much better than before. I have no pain any longer and that is very good. 

"Before when I had a game I needed five or six days for the pain to subside. I don't have that anymore."

