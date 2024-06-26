Football

Spain At Paris Olympics 2024: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri Not Included In Football Squad

Fermín López and Álex Baena are the only two players who will do the double of Euros and Olympics. The Games tournament is played with under-23 squads but each nation can add three overage players

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, hugs his teammate Spain's Alejandro Baena during a training session at their base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
info_icon

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Pedri have not been included in Spain's Olympic soccer squad for next month's Paris Games despite being young enough to make the team. (More Football News)

The trio are younger than 23 but are playing with Spain at the European Championship in Germany and will get some time off after that tournament ends.

Fermín López and Álex Baena are the only two players who will do the double of Euros and Olympics. The Games tournament is played with under-23 squads but each nation can add three overage players.

Barcelona's teenage defender Pau Cubarsí, who was not included in the Euro squad, made the Olympic team.

The three over-age players picked by Olympic coach Santi Denia in his 22-player list were 23-year-old Sergio Gómez of Manchester City, 24-year-old Abel Ruiz from Sporting Braga and 24-year-old Juan Miranda of Real Betis.

Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw - | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Paris Olympics Football Draw: France To Meet USA In Opener - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The players will report to training camp on July 1. Spain will debut on July 24 against Uzbekistan. It will then face the Dominican Republic and Egypt in Group C.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Arnau Tenas (Paris Saint-Germain), Joan García (Espanyol), Alejandro Iturbe (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla), Marc Pubill (Almería), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia), Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona), Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

Midfielders: Aimar Oroz (Osasuna), Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad), Álex Baena (Villarreal), Adrián Bernabé (Parma), Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Fermín López (Barcelona), Sergio Gómez (Manchester City), Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga), Samu Omorodion (Alaves), Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano), Diego López (Valencia). (AP) DDV

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
  2. IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
  3. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  4. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  5. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Ready To Reignite Napoli's Spark
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga Returns To Hungary 2 Days After Surgery For Facial Fractures
  3. India At Paris Olympics: AFI Hopes for Last-Minute Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualification
  4. Raducanu Vs Pegula, Eastbourne Open 2024: Brit Comes From A Set Down To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Spain At Paris Olympics 2024: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri Not Included In Football Squad
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case