Sports

Paris Olympics Football Draw: France To Meet USA In Opener - In Pics

The draw ceremony for the football events at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 was held late Wednesday (March 21, 2024), and the groups and fixtures have been revealed. Host nation France will take on the USA in the opening clash on July 24, and FIFA World Cup holders Argentina are drawn in Group B alongside Morocco, Ukraine and the third-placed finisher in the upcoming 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup. Spain, runners-up in Tokyo, are in Group C along with Egypt, Dominican Republic and another qualifier from the AFC, which is yet to be confirmed. Group D features Paraguay, Mali and Israel as well as a final qualifier from the AFC. Meanwhile, in the women's competition, four-time gold-medalist USA were drawn against fifth-ranked Germany and World Cup semi-finalist Australia in Group B.