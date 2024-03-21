The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer men's tournaments is pictured in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Canadian soccer player Stephanie Labbe draws France during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Former Argentinian soccer player Javier Saviola draws Argentina during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer women's tournaments is pictured in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Former Argentinian soccer player Javier Saviola draws Ukraine during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Canadian soccer player Stephanie Labbe draws Germany during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Former Argentinian soccer player Javier Saviola draws Spain during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Canadian soccer player Stephanie Labbe draws Brazil during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Former French soccer star Thierry Henry attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
FIFA Chief of Global Soccer Development Arsene Wenger attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.