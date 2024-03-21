Sports

Paris Olympics Football Draw: France To Meet USA In Opener - In Pics

The draw ceremony for the football events at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 was held late Wednesday (March 21, 2024), and the groups and fixtures have been revealed. Host nation France will take on the USA in the opening clash on July 24, and FIFA World Cup holders Argentina are drawn in Group B alongside Morocco, Ukraine and the third-placed finisher in the upcoming 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup. Spain, runners-up in Tokyo, are in Group C along with Egypt, Dominican Republic and another qualifier from the AFC, which is yet to be confirmed. Group D features Paraguay, Mali and Israel as well as a final qualifier from the AFC. Meanwhile, in the women's competition, four-time gold-medalist USA were drawn against fifth-ranked Germany and World Cup semi-finalist Australia in Group B.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer men's tournaments is pictured in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

1/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Canadian soccer player Stephanie Labbe draws France during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

2/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Former Argentinian soccer player Javier Saviola draws Argentina during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

3/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer women's tournaments is pictured in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

4/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Former Argentinian soccer player Javier Saviola draws Ukraine during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

5/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Canadian soccer player Stephanie Labbe draws Germany during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

6/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Former Argentinian soccer player Javier Saviola draws Spain during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

7/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Canadian soccer player Stephanie Labbe draws Brazil during the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

8/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Former French soccer star Thierry Henry attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

9/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
FIFA Chief of Global Soccer Development Arsene Wenger attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

10/10
Paris%20Olympic%202024%20Soccer%20Draw
Paris Olympic 2024 Soccer Draw | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

