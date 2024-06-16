UEFA Euro 2024: Who Is 16-Year-Old Sensation Lamine Yamal Of Spain - All You Need To Know

Tejas Rane

Lamine Yamal's Family Details

Lamine Yamal AP

Lamine Yamal's Record At Barca

DYK that he is the youngest to have played for Barcelona - at 15 years and 290 days - since 15-year-old Armando Sagi in 1922.

Lamine Yamal AP/Fermin Rodriguez

La Roja Record

At the age of 16 years and 57 days, the Barca prodigy became the youngest player and goal-scorer for Spain.

Lamine Yamal Ebrahim Noroozi

Already On Lionel Messi's Books

Messi mentioned Yamal when the Argentine was asked about the players who will fight for the Ballon d'Or in the near future.

Lamine Yamal AP

Lamine Yamal's Salary

As per various reports, Barca tied him down to a new contract and earns between €60,000 and €80,000 per month.

Lamine Yamal AP/Manu Fernandez

Who Held The Previous Record?

Lamal's record was previously held by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski - who was - 17 years and 246 days.

Lamine Yamal AP/Manu Fernandez

ESP's Next Game Is Against Italy

Lamine Yamal will look to repeat the CRO's heroics when they take on holders ITA on June 20.

Lamine Yamal AP/Manu Fernandez